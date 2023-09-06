Fortune 500 Company Leidos Chooses Casepoint as eDiscovery Partner

News provided by

Casepoint

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Casepoint renews contract with Leidos, the IT and engineering leader, to provide data collection, processing, and review services.

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and compliance — announced today it has renewed its contract with Leidos to provide data collection, processing, and review services in support of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). 

Continue Reading
Fortune 500 Company Leidos Chooses Casepoint as eDiscovery Partner
Fortune 500 Company Leidos Chooses Casepoint as eDiscovery Partner

Leidos (LDOS; NYSE), a defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company that provides IT support services to a variety of U.S. government agencies and commercial companies, began searching for a new eDiscovery platform last year. The company needed a solution with fast processing and cloud collection capabilities that allowed effective cross-collaboration on legal matters — a crucial component of Leidos's work with government agencies including CMS, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

After conducting extensive research and testing on the top eDiscovery providers in the U.S., Leidos ultimately chose Casepoint as its new eDiscovery partner for a contract with CMS. The selection process required Casepoint to undergo a 30-day, in-depth Proof of Concept (POC) trial that included onboarding and simulating a full matter lifecycle, from data ingestion and processing to review, production, and archive. Leidos also assessed Casepoint's upload speed, hosting space, and throughput.

"The platform's ease of use, fast upload and data indexing, and AI capabilities, superior archiving abilities, and cloud connectors persuaded Leidos to partner with Casepoint," said Amy Hilbert, Executive Vice President of Casepoint's Government Solutions division. "One of the more persuasive tests during the POC trial showed that Casepoint's platform uploaded raw and processed data 10 times faster than its nearest competitor."

The Casepoint platform's ability to drill down searches to narrow results without having to pre-tag initial searches also appealed to Leidos.

"While Leidos team members paid close attention to the platform's technical performance, Casepoint's commitment to Leidos' mission really helped set us apart," Hilbert said. "Our product team really leaned in to refine our enterprise Box cloud collection method to meet our client's unique needs."

Working collaboratively with Casepoint, Leidos migrated several terabytes of data into Casepoint.

"Casepoint demonstrated their extensive understanding of eDiscovery technology across platforms and the exceptional challenges in migrating from our existing platform to theirs," said Joseph Scheur III, eDiscovery Project Manager at Leidos. "They also demonstrated a deep understanding of our particular production requirements concerning government agencies."

To learn more about Casepoint and its ability to provide configurable Government solutions, visit casepoint.com.

About Casepoint

Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations, government agencies, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production.

Media Contact

Logan Flynn
Infinite Global
Account Executive
[email protected]
646 779 1463

SOURCE Casepoint

Also from this source

Casepoint Announces Launch of Casepoint FileStore, a New Cloud-Based Data Storage Solution

Casepoint Earns Multi-Year eDiscovery Contract with Virginia IT Agency

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.