Fortune Adds Prestigious, Dynamic Speakers to Global Forum Agenda

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced today additional confirmed speakers for the 2024 Fortune Global Forum, the premier gathering of CEOs and leaders of the world's largest multinational companies to explore global business, convening November 11-12, 2024, in New York City at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (2019-2022), U.K. Foreign Secretary (2016-2018) and Mayor of London (2008-2016) will conclude Day 1 of the Fortune Global Forum with an expansive discussion focusing on the U.K.'s evolving role in global trade, the economic impact of Brexit, the rise of AI, the challenges of attracting foreign investment amid shifting global alliances, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. In the discussion, moderated by Fortune Senior Editor-at-Large Geoff Colvin, Johnson will also address what role decisions made by the U.S. and other major economies play in the global landscape and the U.K.'s future.

"As the first major gathering of global business leaders and policy experts since the historic U.S. Presidential elections, the 2024 Fortune Global Forum is more relevant than ever," said Fortune CEO Anastasia Nyrkovskaya.

Brooke Shields, actress, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of Commence, will be the special guest and featured speaker at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Breakfast on Tuesday, November 12, co-hosted by Alyson Shontell, Fortune Editor-in-Chief; Diane Brady, Executive Editorial Director, Fortune Live Media; Ellie Austin, Deputy Editorial Director, Most Powerful Women, Fortune Live Media; LaFawn Davis, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Indeed; and Fortune's Anastasia Nyrkovskaya. Shields will share her thoughts on aging and longevity, as well as her long career in acting, modeling and entrepreneurship, in an interview with Fortune Live Media Editorial Director Kristin Stoller.

H.E. Fahd bin Abdulmohsan Al-Rasheed, Advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will speak with Fortune's Diane Brady about Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 plan to create and transform industries of the future, social systems, and urban development.

The program will also feature a special performance by 2023 U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate and Harvard University student Salome Agbaroji. Additional speakers added to the lineup include:

Carme Artigas , Co-Chair, U.N. AI Advisory Body; Senior Fellow, Belfer Center Harvard University

, Co-Chair, U.N. AI Advisory Body; Senior Fellow, Belfer Center Eric Clark , CEO, North America , NTT Data

, CEO, , NTT Data Abby Joseph Cohen , Professor, Columbia University Graduate School of Business

, Professor, Graduate School of Business Isabelle Freidheim , Founder and Managing Partner, Athena Capital

, Founder and Managing Partner, Athena Capital Lan Guan , Chief AI Officer, Accenture

, Chief AI Officer, Accenture Noosheen Hashemi, CEO, January AI

Elizabeth Kelly , Director, U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute

, Director, U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Lynn Martin , President, NYSE Group

, President, NYSE Group Malina Ngai , Group CEO and Managing Director, AS Watson

, Group CEO and Managing Director, AS Watson Jennifer Nuckles , CEO, R-Zero

, CEO, R-Zero Robert S. Tucker , Commissioner, New York City Fire Department

, Commissioner, Fire Department Jing Ulrich , Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Investment Banking, JPMorgan Chase

They join previously confirmed speakers, including football legend and entrepreneur Tom Brady as well as CEOs of major companies such as Alex Chriss of PayPal, Chris Cocks of Hasbro, Brian Cornell of Target, Joanne Crevoiserat of Tapestry, Jim Fitterling of Dow, Paul Hudson of Sanofi, Barbara Humpton of Siemens U.S., Chris Hyams of Indeed, Vimal Kapur of Honeywell, Kristin Peck of Zoetis, John Stankey of AT&T, and C.S. Venkatakrishnan of Barclays, among many others.

Also confirmed to speak are former U.S. CIA Directors Mike Pompeo and Leon Panetta; Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq; Gita Gopinath, First Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; Josh Kushner, Founder and CEO, Thrive Capital; Rob Manfred and Adam Silver, the commissioners of Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, respectively; and more.

The 2024 Fortune Global Forum Co-Chairs are Diane Brady, Executive Editorial Director of Fortune Live Media and the Fortune CEO Initiative; Clay Chandler, Fortune Executive Editor, Asia; and Matt Heimer, Fortune Executive Editor, Features. For more information, including the full agenda and speakers list, visit the event website here.

