Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name HR Acuity One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leading provider of employee relations and investigations management technology, today announced that it has been named by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™. The award designation is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 78,000 current employees in the New York State, tri-state and metro area. In that survey, 92% of HR Acuity employees confirmed they encounter a consistently positive employee experience.

"As an organization dedicated to creating fairer and safer workplaces, we are thrilled that our employees feel our mission is echoed within our organization," said HR Acuity CEO and founder Deb Muller. "We are grateful to our entire team as each employee plays an integral role in contributing to our culture. I am continually inspired by our employees' dedication to our company, our clients and the wider employee relations community. We are honored to join the ranks of the other organizations selected to this list."

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in New York™ list is an especially significant award this year, as the pace and shape of work has changed dramatically," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Leaders at these companies have showed exceptional care for their people. And this support resonates with all employee groups. It doesn't matter what pronoun they use, their experience level or their pay grade, all people have a great experience."



HR Acuity is a 2020 and 2021 certified Great Place to Work® and in 2020 was also named a Fortune Best Small and Medium Workplace. HR Acuity also won four Stevie® Awards in 2020 – a Gold Award for Business Services Company of the Year, a Silver Award in the International Business Most Valuable Corporate Response for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Bronze Awards for Great Employers and for Female Entrepreneur of the Year for organizations with 11 to 2,500 Employees.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct best practice, fair investigations; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people. For more information, Visit www.hracuity.com and follow @hracuity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7024208

About the Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in New York™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 78,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

