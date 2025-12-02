HR Acuity Announces Partnership with Van Dermyden Makus Law Corporation to Elevate Workplace Investigations and Legal Defensibility

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, today announced its strategic partnership with Van Dermyden Makus Law Corporation, an investigations law firm recognized nationally for its deep expertise in conducting neutral workplace investigations. The partnership marks a significant expansion of HR Acuity's industry-leading ecosystem, bringing employee relations (ER) professionals unparalleled access to trusted legal insight, expert investigation support and an evolving set of tools to meet the demands of today's workforce environment.

As organizations face heightened scrutiny, growing compliance demands and increasing expectations for fairness and transparency, HR Acuity continues to redefine best-in-class employee relations. The partnership with Van Dermyden Makus delivers an industry-leading set of resources to employee relations teams.

"A well-executed investigation is the best defense against legal and cultural risk. This partnership is a commitment to elevate the standard for employee relations by embedding Van Dermyden Makus' deep expertise into our platform and community," said Deb Muller, Founder and CEO of HR Acuity. "Together, we're delivering the gold standard for consistent, legally sound investigations handled with integrity to reduce risk and build a culture of trust."

Eli Makus, Managing Partner of Van Dermyden Makus, added, "Our firm is committed to promoting fair workplaces through high quality, impartial workplace investigations. This partnership with HR Acuity is born of a common belief that most investigations should be conducted by well-trained and well-prepared human resources professionals. Van Dermyden Makus is pleased to partner with HR Acuity and share industry-leading guidance to members of the empowER™ community and beyond.

Under the partnership, Van Dermyden Makus will serve as a preferred external investigation partner, integrating their expertise to deliver benefits across the empowER™ community and the HR Acuity ecosystem:

Employee Relations Confidence Through Grounded Support: Van Dermyden Makus brings expert guidance and proven best practices to HR Acuity's empowER™ community of 7,000+ members, helping the community understand key considerations and reinforcing consistent, compliant investigation practices.

Van Dermyden Makus brings expert guidance and proven best practices to HR Acuity's empowER™ community of 7,000+ members, helping the community understand key considerations and reinforcing consistent, compliant investigation practices. Expert-Informed Guidance Built Into Every Insight: Van Dermyden Makus's legal and investigatory expertise will inform and contribute to the core intelligence behind olivER™, HR Acuity's AI-powered employee relations companion, to deliver insights and enhancements rooted in the highest standards of legal compliance.

Van Dermyden Makus's legal and investigatory expertise will inform and contribute to the core intelligence behind olivER™, HR Acuity's AI-powered employee relations companion, to deliver insights and enhancements rooted in the highest standards of legal compliance. Trusted Support for Critical External Investigations: HR Acuity customers may engage Van Dermyden Makus's external investigation services, providing a trusted and high-quality resource for managing critical matters that demand independent, specialized expertise.

This partnership builds on the established collaboration between HR Acuity and VM Mastered, Van Dermyden Makus' dedicated training division, to deliver investigations training within HR Acuity's empowER community. The introductory three-part Investigation Essentials course provides employee relations professionals with the practical skills needed to conduct impartial, consistent and defensible investigations. By equipping teams with a clear methodology and hands-on practice, the immersive workshop strengthens organizational trust and supports healthier, more accountable workplaces.

"VM Mastered is pleased to partner with HR Acuity in providing training for the empowER™ community and beyond on the essential skill of conducting workplace investigations. VM Mastered is committed to enhancing the quality of workplace investigations through practical, hands-on training for employee relations professionals. HR Acuity and VM Mastered are aligned in the view that high-quality investigations lead to well-informed and defensible employment decisions," added Eli Makus.

About HR Acuity

HR Acuity is the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, purpose-built for employee relations and HR professionals. Its industry-leading SaaS solution delivers powerful tools and AI-driven analytics to manage employee relations cases and investigations with consistency, clarity and confidence. By transforming how organizations handle workplace issues—from initial report to resolution and beyond—HR Acuity empowers businesses to foster transparency, accountability and a culture of trust.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About VM Law

Van Dermyden Makus Law Corporation, a nation-leading workplace investigations law firm, is committed to advancing the world of investigative law by providing unbiased, third-party investigations and hearing officer services in the public and private sectors. From its offices in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and Tempe, Arizona, Van Dermyden Makus Law Corporation helps employers and campuses nationwide make well-informed decisions based on high quality impartial investigations and workplace assessments. This important work helps employees get back to work and students get back to class. Learn more at vmlawcorp.com.

