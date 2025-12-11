HR Acuity Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards for Best Ethical AI & Responsible Technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, has been awarded the Gold distinction in the Best Ethical AI & Responsible Technology category of the 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards™.

This prestigious recognition highlights HR Acuity's commitment to trustworthy, bias-aware and policy-aligned AI that supports employee relations, HR, and compliance professionals with human-centered, defensible recommendations—enhancing, but not replacing, human judgment in workplace decision-making.

"At HR Acuity, our goal is simple: AI should amplify fairness, not replace the human judgment that drives ethical workplace decisions. Every insight our platform makes is responsible, transparent and defensible—because behind every case, there's a real person," said Deb Muller, Founder and CEO, HR Acuity.

Award-Winning AI Innovation for Employee Relations

Developed with over two decades of subject-matter expertise, HR Acuity's AI is uniquely built for the complex demands of employee relations case management and workplace investigations. The platform's responsible AI framework emphasizes transparency, compliance and empathy.

What Sets HR Acuity's Ethical AI Apart:

Purpose-Built for Employee Relations: Optimized for high-stakes cases where legal risk, compliance and trust are critical.

Optimized for high-stakes cases where legal risk, compliance and trust are critical. Policy-Aligned & Defensible: AI-powered insights and guidance designed to support best practices and help teams act with confidence.

AI-powered insights and guidance designed to support best practices and help teams act with confidence. Bias-Aware & Human-Centered: Prompts shaped by proven employee relations frameworks support fair, consistent and contextually relevant decisions.

Prompts shaped by proven employee relations frameworks support fair, consistent and contextually relevant decisions. Proactive Analytics & Insights: Real-time pattern detection identifies trends and systemic risks before they escalate.

Real-time pattern detection identifies trends and systemic risks before they escalate. AI Companion, olivER™: Brings employee relations expertise and actionable insights to every case, guiding teams to smarter, more informed decisions.

Brings employee relations expertise and actionable insights to every case, guiding teams to smarter, more informed decisions. Legal-First Design: Developed with legal experts to safeguard compliance and mitigate risk in sensitive employee cases.

"The Excellence in Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent and human capital management. This year's winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities—improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, and transforming how organizations support and develop their people," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

About HR Acuity

HR Acuity is the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, purpose-built for employee relations and HR professionals. Its industry-leading SaaS solution delivers powerful tools and AI-driven analytics to manage employee relations cases and investigations with consistency, clarity and confidence. By transforming how organizations handle workplace issues—from initial report to resolution and beyond—HR Acuity empowers businesses to foster transparency, accountability and a culture of trust.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® - the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

