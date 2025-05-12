Fortune Announces Acclaimed Female Leaders at the Most Powerful Women International Summit in Riyadh

The Rt. Hon. Baroness Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (2016-2019)

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced today a slate of confirmed speakers and special guests for its Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Fortune's first international summit in the region, convening on May 20-21, 2025.

Prominent public sector leaders will take the stage at The St. Regis Riyadh – including Ambassador Haifa Al Jedea, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the European Union; H.E. Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, Japan; The Hon. Neema Lugangira, Member of Parliament from Tanzania; and Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President and Founder, Women Political Leaders (WPL) – to explore how women in public service are reshaping leadership, rebuilding public trust, and driving inclusive policy on a global scale.

The Rt. Hon. Baroness Theresa May, who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2016 to 2019, will conclude Day 2 with a candid take on fractured trade ties, the erosion of multilateralism, and the race toward a greener economy. Moderated by Ellie Austin, Editorial Director of Fortune Most Powerful Women, May will share insights on navigating globalization, seizing opportunities in the energy transition, and the need for bold and creative leadership in a volatile world.

Leaders from some of the world's most influential Fortune 500 and Global 500 companies will join the Summit to explore innovation within their respective industries, global markets, and more. They include:

Olfat Berro , Area Head, Middle East , Roche Pharmaceuticals

, Area Head, , Roche Pharmaceuticals Julie Brill , Corporate Vice President, Global Technology and Regulatory Policy, Microsoft

, Corporate Vice President, Global Technology and Regulatory Policy, Microsoft Amel Chadli, President, Gulf Cluster, Schneider Electric

President, Gulf Cluster, Schneider Electric Leah Cotterill , Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and Africa (Outside KSA), Cigna Healthcare

, Chief Executive Officer, and (Outside KSA), Cigna Healthcare Jena Ladhani , Chief Executive Officer, Global Workplace Solutions, KSA, CBRE

, Chief Executive Officer, Global Workplace Solutions, KSA, CBRE Lisa McGeough , President, CEO, and Head of Banking, HSBC U.S.

, President, CEO, and Head of Banking, HSBC U.S. Harmeen Mehta , Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Equinix

, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Equinix Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani , Head, Investment Strategy Group; Chief Investment Officer of Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs

, Head, Investment Strategy Group; Chief Investment Officer of Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs Peggy Roe , Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International

, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Shamina Singh , Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and EVP of Sustainability, Mastercard

, Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and EVP of Sustainability, Mastercard Julie Sweet , Chief Executive Officer, Accenture

, Chief Executive Officer, Accenture Shazia Syed , General Manager, Personal Care Business Group, Unilever Arabia (GCC), Turkey , Pakistan , and Bangladesh , and Head of Unilever Arabia

, General Manager, Personal Care Business Group, Unilever Arabia (GCC), , , and , and Head of Unilever Arabia Kami Viswanathan , President, Middle East , Indian Subcontinent, and Africa , FedEx

Additional speakers include:

Reine Abbas , Founder and CEO, Wixel Studios and SPICATech

Founder and CEO, Wixel Studios and SPICATech Zam Zam Al Hammadi , Fighter, Professional Fighters League (PFL)

, Fighter, Professional Fighters League (PFL) Jomana Alrashid , Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG)

, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) Hattan AlSaif , Fighter, Professional Fighters League (PFL)

, Fighter, Professional Fighters League (PFL) H.R.H. Princess Dr. Haya Bint Khaled Bin Bandar Al Saud , Senior Vice President of Research, Hevolution Foundation

, Senior Vice President of Research, Hevolution Foundation H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud , Chief Executive Officer, Culture House

, Chief Executive Officer, Culture House H.E. Deemah Al Yahya , Secretary-General, Digital Cooperation Organization

, Secretary-General, Digital Cooperation Organization Teresa Carlson , President, General Catalyst Institute

, President, General Catalyst Institute Emily Chiu , Chief Executive Officer, Novo

, Chief Executive Officer, Novo Serene Farah , Vice President, Growth and Strategy, Pure Harvest Smart Farms

, Vice President, Growth and Strategy, Pure Harvest Smart Farms Shahad Geoffrey , Cofounder and CEO, TAFFI

Cofounder and CEO, TAFFI Noosheen Hashemi , Cofounder and CEO, January AI

, Cofounder and CEO, January AI Leila Hoteit , Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group

, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group Dr. Somi Javaid , Founder, HerMD

, Founder, HerMD Rashida Jones , Former President, MSNBC

, Former President, MSNBC Eunice Lee , Chief Operating Officer, Scopely

, Chief Operating Officer, Scopely Aidan Madigan-Curtis , General Partner, Eclipse Ventures

, General Partner, Eclipse Ventures Nadine Mezher , Cofounder, Sarwa

, Cofounder, Sarwa Jacqueline Novogratz , Founder and CEO, Acumen

, Founder and CEO, Acumen Jessica Orkin , Chief Executive Officer, SYPartners

, Chief Executive Officer, SYPartners Ellie Rubenstein , Cofounder and Managing Partner, Manna Tree

, Cofounder and Managing Partner, Manna Tree Dana Settle , Cofounder and Managing Partner, Greycroft

, Cofounder and Managing Partner, Greycroft Emon Shakoor , Founder and CEO, Blossom Accelerator

, Founder and CEO, Noor Sweid , Founder and Managing Partner, Global Ventures

, Founder and Managing Partner, Global Ventures Yvonne Winter , Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer, FlyNow Aviation

For more information, including the full agenda, visit the event website here.

