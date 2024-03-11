Fortune Global 2000 Executive, Valerie Travain Milone, joins the E2IP Board of Directors

MONTREAL, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - E2IP Technologies, an innovation leader at the forefront of creating disruptive technologies in the field of Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI), today announced the appointment of Valerie Travain Milone to its Board of Directors. With close to 30 years of international Fortune Global 2000 experience across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the UK, and Canada, Valerie brings a wealth of knowledge and a global perspective to the E2IP team.

"Valerie's international experience further strengthens E2IP's capabilities as we accelerate the company's growth globally. Her exceptional leadership in both organic and acquisition growth models across varied geographies and cultures are key assets in E2IP's growth strategy," said Scott MacDonald, Co-founder and Managing Partner at McRock Capital and E2IP Board Chair.

Mrs. Travain Milone is a seasoned business technologist who has demonstrated a strong passion for leveraging technology to enhance customer solutions, services, productivity, and the overall experience for customers and employees alike in her distinguished career of executive positions in marketing, business development, sales and operations. Her tenure as the leader of Atos in Canada is particularly noteworthy, where her vision, strategy and leadership led to the expansion and success of Atos through accelerated organic and acquisition-based revenue growth.

"Her deep understanding of business value creation and her passion for leveraging technology to enhance customer value perfectly align with E2IP's vision to reduce the eco footprint of the global electronics industry through innovations in Smart Structural SurfacesTM products and technologies," said Eric Saint-Jacques, CEO, E2IP technologies. "I am thrilled to support E2IP Technologies in accelerating international growth plans, while enhancing the portfolio of industrialized and disruptive innovations. E2IP's commitment to have a positive impact on carbon footprint, leveraging its innovative technologies, is inspiring," said Mrs. Travain Milone.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Valerie is deeply committed to her community, actively participating in several boards of directors. Her roles include significant contributions to the Emlyon global university and serving as a Foreign French Trade Officer in Canada. Valerie also holds the ICD.D designation, underscoring her expertise in corporate governance.

About e₂ip technologies

From ideation to fabrication, we develop innovative Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Smart Surface technologies to make a positive impact on society and the environment. We create new possibilities through innovations in printed electronics, material science, advanced manufacturing processes and embedded system development to transform how we all interact with the devices of our everyday lives and to reduce the eco footprint of the global electronics industry.

