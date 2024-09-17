Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Bragg Live Food Products to 2024 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List

Bragg® Ranks #31 in the Small Company Category

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Bragg Live Food Products ("Bragg") for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ List. This is Bragg's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at #31 in the Small Company category. Earning a spot means that Bragg is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Great Place To Work

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 96,000 current employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the manufacturing and production industry.

"Being named a Great Place To Work Best Workplace is a testament to the engagement of our talented Bragg team," said Bragg CEO Linda Boardman. "Our team members care about the company and our healthy lifestyle mission. Though most of our team works remotely, we have created a company culture that stresses communication, collaboration and information sharing to keep us connected and engaged regardless of location. Today, I celebrate and thank our team for making Bragg a great place to work every day."

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

"Just last year in our Great Place To Work survey, 98% of Bragg employees shared that they were made to feel welcome when they joined Bragg, and 98% stated they are proud to tell others they work at Bragg," said Bragg Vice President of Human Resources Denise Held. "While we've been Great Place To Work Certified since 2020, it's feedback like this that we take to heart on the Bragg leadership team and commit to maintaining year over year. This proud accomplishment is a manifestation of that commitment."

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amie Hornbaker, myWHY Agency

[email protected]

312-291-1099

About Bragg:

Bragg Live Food Products LLC, founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and bragg.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List:

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those, more than 96,000 responses came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the manufacturing and production industries, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology. To earn a spot on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work:

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X and Instagram, or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune:

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts—those who shape industry, commerce and society—through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

SOURCE Bragg Live Food Products