Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Clinch to 2023 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing, Ranking No. 33

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Clinch, the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control , the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ List. This is Clinch's second consecutive time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in 33rd place. Earning a spot means that Clinch is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 10,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry.

Clinch specializes in helping agencies and Fortune 500 companies deliver hyper-personalized creative experiences across all channels (programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, digital out-of-home, and audio). Its SaaS platform, Flight Control, automates workflows and eliminates complexity in campaign setup and management, allowing advertisers to be more efficient and profitable.

"Being named a great place to work is a testament to the incredible culture we've established here at Clinch – one where every voice is an equal source of inspiration," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "Our diverse global talent consists of the best in the industry, driving innovations for our clients including Albertsons Media Collective, Hyundai, and Nespresso, and leading the industry to a brighter, more efficient future."

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in advertising and marketing is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

In 2022, Clinch was named one of the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ Best Workplaces in New York™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. Clinch was also awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year in the Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations category.

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 10,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .

