Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® name Invisors to 2024 Best Medium Workplaces List, ranking no. 58

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Invisors for the 2024 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List. This is Invisors' 1st time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at no. 58. Earning a spot means that Invisors is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 213,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with between 100 and 999 U.S. employees.

"We're inspired every day by the culture we've built together + this honor motivates us to keep striving for excellence"

"Invisors is deeply honored to be named one of Fortune's 100 Best Medium Workplaces of 2024. This recognition, grounded in the voices of our employees, means the world to us," shares Abe Anzardo, Partner at Invisors. "We're incredibly grateful for this award in addition to the various recognitions we've received recently, as they reflect the hard work, passion and dedication of our entire team. We're inspired every day by the culture we've built together, and this honor motivates us to keep striving for excellence."

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size."



In addition to being recognized on the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces list, Invisors has received various recognitions in 2024 from Inc 5000, Inc Regionals Southeast, Inc Best Workplaces, Great Place to Work certification, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces for Development in the UK and Best Workplaces for Women in the UK.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. With a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, Invisors helps organizations unlock the full potential of their Workday investments. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Invisors is a consulting firm specializing in Workday implementations and support services. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have established Invisors as a trusted advisor in the industry.

About the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 213,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women.

