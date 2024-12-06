Fortune Media and Great Place To Work name Invisors to 2024 Best Workplaces for Parents List, ranking no. 9

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® identified Invisors as one of the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™.

This is Invisors' 2nd time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at no. 9. Earning a spot means that Invisors is one of the best companies for parents to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 635,000 employees with parenting responsibilities who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies.

"Invisors is committed to creating a workplace where parents can thrive both personally and professionally. Our teammates are navigating everything from welcoming a new baby to managing soccer games, doctor visits and school dances. Parenting while working isn't easy, so it's vital to have policies that empower our team to care for themselves and their families without compromise. We're proud to support our team members in balancing their careers and family lives," shares Travis Brody, Partner at Invisors.

The Best Workplaces for Parents list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. Over 1.3 million survey responses were received this year, representing the experiences of more than 8.2 million employees.

In addition to employee feedback, Great Place To Work collected company data on industry, revenue, employee demographics, parental leave, adoption benefits, flexible scheduling and more. Winning companies were those that offered the most positive outcomes for working parents regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"The need to provide for one's family is at the heart of why many people go to work every day," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "The Best Workplaces for Parents understand the balance caregivers must maintain between job duties and responsibilities at home — and are finding a competitive advantage by meeting those needs."

This year Invisors received the Great Place to Work designation for the 4th consecutive year. Additionally, the team has been recognized on the following lists in 2024: Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology, Fortune Best Medium Workplaces and Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. With a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, Invisors helps organizations unlock the full potential of their Workday investments. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Invisors is a consulting firm specializing in Workday implementations and support services. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have established Invisors as a trusted advisor in the industry.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing the survey responses of over 635,000 employees with parenting responsibilities at Great Place To Work Certified companies that also met the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must submit at least 50 responses from U.S. employees with parenting responsibilities. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedules, childcare and dependent health care benefits. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women.

