Fortune Media and Great Place To Work name Invisors to 2024 Best Workplaces in Technology List, ranking no. 25

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Invisors for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. This is Invisors' first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 25th place in the small + medium category. Earning a spot means that Invisors is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses over 149,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

"At Invisors, we believe that a thriving culture is the foundation of our success" Post this Invisors teammates in Boston together for a corporate run

"Being named one of Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces in Technology is a remarkable achievement that speaks volumes about Invisors' dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace environment," shares Joe Carto, Partner at Invisors. "This recognition underscores our commitment to not only driving technological innovation but also prioritizing the well-being and growth of our team. At Invisors, we believe that a thriving culture is the foundation of our success, and this accolade reflects our ongoing efforts to create an inspiring, inclusive and dynamic work environment where both technology and people can truly excel."

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

In addition to being named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology this year, Invisors has received various recognitions from Inc 5000, Inc Regionals Southeast, Inc Best Workplaces, Great Place to Work, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials, Fortune Best Medium Workplaces, Best Workplaces for Development in the UK and Best Workplaces for Women in the UK.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. With a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, Invisors helps organizations unlock the full potential of their Workday investments. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Invisors is a consulting firm specializing in Workday implementations and support services. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have established Invisors as a trusted advisor in the industry.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, over 149,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women.

SOURCE Invisors