Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Talkiatry to 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care List, Ranking No. 37

85% of employees surveyed stated that Talkiatry is a great place to work, dramatically outpacing an average of 57% across U.S. companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Talkiatry , the national high-quality, in-network psychiatric care leader, for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List . This is Talkiatry's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 37th place. Earning a spot means that Talkiatry is one of the best healthcare companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified ™ companies in the healthcare industry.

"From completing academia, to credentialing, to building and sustaining livelihood, to nurturing community, to continuing education -- the behavioral health career track is both immensely challenging and historically under-resourced," said Robert Krayn, CEO and co-founder of Talkiatry. "Built by clinicians for clinicians, Talkiatry is committed to supporting our workforce with everything they need to provide exceptional care, forge strong working culture bonds and continuously learn throughout their careers. On behalf of the Talkiatry leadership team, I'm deeply honored to be recognized by our employees as a Best Workplace in Health Care."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: lower labor costs, higher standards of care, and happier employees."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in health care is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

The Great Place to Work survey revealed that Talkiatry's employees are attracted to its mission to increase mental health care access, its focus on providing high-quality mental health care, its generous health benefits and its diversity of staff.

In building a strong clinical culture, Talkiatry actively prioritizes community support, career development, continuing education, and intellectual stimulation and prestige. Major offerings within these dimensions include:

A Grand Rounds program , in which deeply experienced and highly-regarded healthcare leaders from hospitals and health systems around the country regularly present to its clinical team on select clinical subject matter, also engaging in live discourse and Q&A.





, in which deeply experienced and highly-regarded healthcare leaders from hospitals and health systems around the country regularly present to its clinical team on select clinical subject matter, also engaging in live discourse and Q&A. An Early Career Development program , which eases the transition into independent practice for psychiatrist artists who join Talkiatry within five years of training. Enrolled in three-month cohorts, early-career psychiatrists can learn subject matter not necessarily taught institutionally, like how to navigate online patient feedback. Components of the Early Career Development Program include Early Career Advisory Sessions, an Early Career Education Series, and Early Career Navigators, which is a flash mentorship program.





, which eases the transition into independent practice for psychiatrist artists who join Talkiatry within five years of training. Enrolled in three-month cohorts, early-career psychiatrists can learn subject matter not necessarily taught institutionally, like how to navigate online patient feedback. Components of the Early Career Development Program include Early Career Advisory Sessions, an Early Career Education Series, and Early Career Navigators, which is a flash mentorship program. A Continuing Medical Education (CME) program , led by renowned double board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Ilisse Perlmutter , which is foundational in keeping clinicians up-to-date with newly available medical information and effective emerging treatments. Talkiatry assists clinicians in maintaining their Continuing Medical Education (CME) requirements and certifications, and provides an annual CME stipend that team members can use to register for events or take classes, as well as two paid days off to study or attend a conference.





, led by renowned double board-certified psychiatrist , which is foundational in keeping clinicians up-to-date with newly available medical information and effective emerging treatments. Talkiatry assists clinicians in maintaining their Continuing Medical Education (CME) requirements and certifications, and provides an annual CME stipend that team members can use to register for events or take classes, as well as two paid days off to study or attend a conference. A New Clinician Buddy Program, led by the Clinician Engagement Team, which pairs new hires with more tenured clinicians who can help them integrate into the practice.

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 208,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com https://www.fortune.com/

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Talkiatry