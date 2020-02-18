Fortune names Crowe to its 100 Best Companies to Work For list for third year

"We know that if we take care of the people who take care of our clients, the firm's success will take care of itself," said Crowe CEO Jim Powers. "Crowe creates an environment that allows people to build fulfilling careers while providing clients and colleagues with exceptional experiences."

Focus on professional development

Crowe supports its people with many development resources, such as leadership programs, continued learning, exchange programs and transfer opportunities.

Kelsey Bair from audit services at Crowe took advantage of the Crowe Global network exchange program. She spent three months at Crowe Australasia, gaining the opportunity to travel and grow professionally.

"I was expected to jump right in when I arrived," Bair said. "I quickly learned the Australian auditing standards and started working with clients. It was a fun challenge, and I learned to adapt quickly – a valuable skill to have in the auditing profession."

Investment in innovation

About 1% of firm revenue is invested in new product development to expand on ideas brought forward by Crowe people. This provides personnel with leadership opportunities to oversee their ideas from start to finish. Innovation is a key component of firm strategy that's led to improved client services and revenue growth.

While discussing a recurring challenge his clients faced, consulting principal Eric Boggs and his colleague, software developer Craig Dietrich, dreamed up a solution that could use machine learning to fix the issue. This conversation started them down the path to create Crowe Exceptions Resolution, which now helps thousands of hospitals resolve credit balances quickly, accurately and reliably with minimal human intervention.

Well-rounded benefits and initiatives

Mobility : With the flexibility of choosing where to work based on the work that needs to be done on any given day, personnel are able to better integrate personal and professional demands on their time.

: With the flexibility of choosing where to work based on the work that needs to be done on any given day, personnel are able to better integrate personal and professional demands on their time. Total well-being : Beyond healthcare, retirement and paid time off benefits, Crowe promotes physical, emotional and financial wellness. This includes a well-being portal, which rewards personnel for healthy behaviors with points toward health insurance premium reductions and gift cards.

: Beyond healthcare, retirement and paid time off benefits, Crowe promotes physical, emotional and financial wellness. This includes a well-being portal, which rewards personnel for healthy behaviors with points toward health insurance premium reductions and gift cards. Diversity & inclusion : Having a diverse workforce doesn't just benefit people, it contributes to innovation and is fundamental to business success. Crowe is focused on building, promoting and sustaining an inclusive work environment where each person feels a strong sense of belonging and is inspired to be their best every day.

: Having a diverse workforce doesn't just benefit people, it contributes to innovation and is fundamental to business success. Crowe is focused on building, promoting and sustaining an inclusive work environment where each person feels a strong sense of belonging and is inspired to be their best every day. Social corporate responsibility: Crowe provides paid time off for volunteering and aligns its charitable contributions with the volunteer efforts of its people. In addition, Crowe personnel are on track to surpass the firm's year-long challenge to volunteer 100,000 hours.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

