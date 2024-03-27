Fortune Names Jen Magee as General Manager of Fortune Live Media and Conferences

Magee to lead operations for event franchises including Fortune Global Forum, CEO Initiative, Brainstorm Health, Impact Initiative, and Innovation Forum, among others

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media announced today the appointment of Jen Magee, an accomplished management and finance executive from the publishing industry, as the General Manager of its thriving Fortune Live Media unit.

At Fortune, Magee will focus on innovating and expanding several key conferences and events that have made Fortune the leader in convening some of the business world's most prestigious communities. She will oversee the business and operations for Fortune's premier conference and event franchises including Fortune Global Forum, CEO Initiative, Brainstorm Health, Impact Initiative, and Fortune Innovation Forum. In this newly created role, Magee will report to Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, Fortune's Chief Strategy Officer, and will be based in New York City.

She joins Fortune from Needham Partners, a consulting firm specializing in purpose-driven summits and membership conferences, where she served most recently as the Chief Operating Officer. Needham has been a longtime partner with Fortune on creating and executing conferences and events.

Magee is no stranger to Fortune. Prior to Needham Partners, she spent more than a decade at Time Inc. as the Group Director of Finance for the Fortune Magazine Group, managing the organization's financial and business operations. She also served as the general manager of Time Inc.'s Essence Communications, leading operations for the business in addition to the Essence Music Festival, the nation's largest live event celebrating African American culture, held every summer in New Orleans. She has also held finance positions at Condé Nast and Hearst Magazines.

"Fortune is the best at convening the coveted C-suite audience, whether it is at live events, or through Fortune.com, our newsletters, and Fortune magazine," said Magee. "I was privileged to support the brand previously and am honored to join the Fortune team that is leading its global expansion. Now I look forward to working alongside the new executive team to continue to build this incredibly respected brand's vision to make business better."

Fortune's Diane Brady, Executive Director of Fortune Live Media and Editorial Director of Fortune's CEO Initiative, said: "Jen is the gold standard when it comes to putting on world-class events, and I can't imagine a better person to join us as we work to create a more robust network of leaders to join us in having these important and timely discussions."

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women.

