Fortune Names Maryam Banikarim to Lead Its Most Powerful Women and Brainstorm Tech Franchises

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media announced today the appointment of Maryam Banikarim as Managing Director, Fortune Live Media. Banikarim will be responsible for the media company's prestigious Most Powerful Women (MPW) and Brainstorm Tech global franchises. In this all-new role, Banikarim will report to Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, Fortune's Chief Strategy Officer, and will be based in New York City.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maryam to Fortune," said Anastasia. "She is a seasoned executive who brings a wealth of experience to our team – having had significant experience in the C-suite across media, hospitality and tech. Maryam has earned a reputation as a bold leader who drives growth, builds culture, inspires all stakeholders, and importantly for her new role at Fortune, builds community."

"I have long admired Fortune's trusted editorial content, powerful global platforms, and the ability to convene leaders across diverse sectors. I couldn't be more excited to work with the talented group of journalists and professionals at Fortune to grow the Most Powerful Women and Brainstorm Tech franchises," said Banikarim. "Working alongside Anastasia and the rest of the team to help write our next chapter was an opportunity I couldn't refuse."

Banikarim joins Fortune after being a guest co-chair of the 2023 Fortune Most Powerful Women summit and as a longtime member of the MPW community. She brings over 20 years of C-Suite experience across industries including executive roles at Nextdoor Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Gannett, NBCUniversal and Univision. During the pandemic, she co-founded NYCNext, a community nonprofit that produced "A Moment for Broadway" and an Emmy Award-winning rendition of "New York State of Mind." Most recently, she helped create the award-winning WE LOVE NYC campaign to unite New Yorkers post pandemic.

Maryam is an alumna of Barnard College, Columbia's Business School and Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs. She is currently a Trustee of Barnard College and an Independent Director of One Spa World. She also serves on the boards of two press advocacy groups: The Signals Network and Reporters without Borders.

For more than two decades, Fortune MPW has become the world's most extraordinary leadership community for women in business, government, philanthropy, education, and the arts. Fortune Brainstorm Tech, which began in 2001 as a small conference in Aspen, is one of the most high-profile tech conferences in the country. Fortune's flagship Brainstorm franchise, which also includes Brainstorm AI and Brainstorm Health, brings together leaders, investors, VCs, startup founders, thought leaders and more, for insights and discussions on global business and innovation.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Reilly

Fortune

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation