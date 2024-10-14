Fortune Ranks Envision Among Top Global Companies Changing the World for Second Time

Envision recognized as Energy Innovator for its development of full-stack green hydrogen technologies worldwide

The two-time ranking by Fortune underscores Envision's relentless work globally to create a new renewable energy system

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy ("Envision"), a global leader in green technology, has been included in Fortune's 2024 Change the World list for a second time as it continues to lead the industry in innovating new large-scale net-zero industrial park and full-stack green hydrogen technologies.

The annual Change the World list recognizes companies that are helping to address some of society's biggest challenges. Envision, with its end-to-end new renewable energy system, has a mission to develop solutions to support a more sustainable future. It is one of only eight companies headquartered in Asia included on the list in 2024, and one of three recognized as an Energy Innovator globally.

The accolade is in part attributed to the launch of Envision's new green hydrogen and ammonia project in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, which is both the first and largest commercial project of its type worldwide. This project is built upon the net-zero industrial park model, created with an independent renewable energy system which enables industrial scale off-grid solutions, and unlocks the full development potential of renewable energy without grid constraints.

The initial production phase will produce 300,000 tons of green ammonia annually with an ambitious total capacity of annual 1.5 million tons upon completion. This milestone significantly advances the global development of green hydrogen energy and paves the way for large-scale industrialization of "new oil".

Lei Zhang, Founder and Chairman of Envision said: "This recognition by Fortune highlights the growing importance of the green energy transition, not just in technology innovation, but also its impact on society. From job creation and economic equality to protecting biodiversity and energy access, the potential challenges and opportunities around managing our changing climate are immense."

The two-time ranking underscores Envision's relentless efforts to address global climate challenges. This new renewable energy system is designed and intended to be modular and replicable and has garnered interest globally, with the latest announcement being that Spain will utilize the technology to develop an integrated green hydrogen net zero industrial park.

