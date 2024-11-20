Fortune Reveals Power List of 50 AI Innovators and Fortune Brainstorm AI 2024 Conference Speakers

Anthropic, Databricks, Meta Platforms, Google DeepMind, Nvidia, and OpenAI return to the 2nd annual 50 AI Innovators list

Newcomers include Alibaba Group, ByteDance, ModelBest, Waymo, Wayve Technologies, and Xaira Therapeutics

Leaders of AI Innovator companies expected at Fortune's Brainstorm AI 2024 – themed "The New Race for AI" – in San Francisco Dec 9-10

Brainstorm AI confirmed speakers include Colin Kaepernick, Rohit Prasad of Amazon, Liz Reid of Google, Chris Young of Microsoft, and Dawn Song of UC Berkeley, among others

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced its 50 AI Innovators 2024 power list, featuring companies revolutionizing industries with AI, from healthcare to software, solving complex problems, enhancing efficiency, and making AI accessible to businesses worldwide.

Companies returning to the 50 AI Innovators list include Adobe, Microsoft, Cohere and Palantir Technologies. New additions to the list include Cognition AI, Mistral AI SAS, groq, Moonshot AI, and World Labs. For the full list of 50 AI Innovators, click here.

Leaders at numerous companies on the list will be speaking at or attending Fortune Brainstorm AI 2024, Dec. 9-10 at the St. Regis in San Francisco.

Now in its fourth year, Fortune Brainstorm AI will gather industry leaders to discuss this pivotal moment for the field. Over two days, participants will delve into the theme, "The New Race for AI," through mainstage presentations and signature roundtable discussions.

Highlights include speakers such as Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who will discuss with Fortune Senior Reporter Allie Garfinkle how his new company, Lumi, offers AI-powered tools for content creators to independently develop, publish, and monetize their work.

Fortune has gathered some of the biggest and most provocative players in the AI space, including:

Aravind Srinivas , Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, will speak with Blue Tulip Ventures Managing Partner Dr. Rana el Kaliouby , a leading scientist and investor, about the next generation of search and what it takes to capture or dominate the market.

, Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, will speak with Blue Tulip Ventures Managing Partner , a leading scientist and investor, about the next generation of search and what it takes to capture or dominate the market. Carol E. Reiley , Co-founder and CEO, DeepMusic.ai and Ed Newton-Rex , CEO, Fairly Trained, will talk with Verne Kopytoff , Senior Editor for Tech at Fortune, on the music industry's (contentious) relationship with AI and copyright issues, and explore the potential (for making peace with) record labels and publishers.

, Co-founder and CEO, DeepMusic.ai and , CEO, Fairly Trained, will talk with , Senior Editor for Tech at Fortune, on the music industry's (contentious) relationship with AI and copyright issues, and explore the potential (for making peace with) record labels and publishers. Rohit Prasad, Amazon's Head Scientist, Artificial General Intelligence, will speak with Fortune's Jeremy Kahn, Fortune's AI Editor and a Co-chair of Fortune Brainstorm AI, about whether Alexa, which was for many their first AI consumer experience, will be the platform for Amazon's next great leap, as well as where the company-wide AI efforts stand.

Fortune Brainstorm AI 2024 will be led by Brainstorm editorial director Andrew Nusca and Brainstorm AI co-chairs Jason Del Rey, Allie Garfinkle, Jeremy Kahn, and Verne Kopytoff, as well as guest co-chair Dr. Rana el Kaliouby.

"Since our very first gathering in 2001, the Brainstorm community has been built on three things: collective conversation, the spirit of multidisciplinary inquiry, and an eye on societal impact," Nusca said. "With optimism and anxiety about artificial intelligence at an all-time high, I can't think of a finer time to convene the smartest people in the field for a vigorous Brainstorm."

Fortune Brainstorm AI San Francisco is presented in collaboration with founding partner Accenture; premier partner Salesforce; and partners AARP, Adtalem Global Education, Avangrid (a member of the Iberdrola Group), IDA Ireland, Okta and Workday. The Fortune 50 AI Innovators list is sponsored by AMD, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

For more information, including the full agenda and speakers list, visit the event website here.

