Fortune Travels Deep Inside Elon's Universe In Special Digital Edition of Unauthorized Stories

News provided by

Fortune Media (USA) Corporation

20 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Elon Musk's World: 6 corporations. Operations in 9 countries. A leader with a net worth of $208.6 billion. There's no shortage of controversy surrounding the world's richest man—and his companies are poised to shape our lives for decades to come.

Fortune's standalone digital edition delves into how Musk runs his empire—and illuminates how the idiosyncratic billionaire has adopted a set of management principles that aren't taught in any business school.

Elon Musk's Universe is available today exclusively on Fortune.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fortune published Inside Elon's Universe: a special digital edition of unauthorized and revealing investigative stories about the companies, management style, and influence of the world's richest man, arguably the most visionary and controversial CEO in business today.

Fortune's Inside Elon's Universe, a 10-part digital edition – one of only a few in the 94-year history of Fortune – is available exclusively on Fortune.com and in Fortune's channel on Apple News+.

Continue Reading
Fortune Media (USA) Corporation
Fortune Media (USA) Corporation

Elon Musk's drills are boring below cities, his rockets and satellites are circling the globe, and his vast AI ambitions are just starting to take shape. But he courts controversy relentlessly—most recently endorsing an antisemitic post on X, which caused several blue-chip advertisers to pull their business from the site. In many ways he is his own worst enemy.

Though he's ubiquitous, Musk's bigger-than-life persona and penchant for wild exaggeration make it hard to comprehend what he's actually building and where his larger aims may lie. Fortune's investigation into his holdings reveals an unusual mix of true technological breakthroughs in some corners, dashed hopes at projects that no longer hold his attention, a corporate culture that one employee said resembles a "big fire drill every single day."

Taken together, Inside Elon's Universe is a groundbreaking, unauthorized investigation – told through interviews, stories, charts and maps – into how the world's richest man runs an unprecedented empire of corporations that are endlessly controversial, wildly unconventional, and poised to shape our lives for decades to come.

"Why write about the most famous, most covered man in the world? Well, he's the world's wealthiest person, the first person to run six major companies at once, and arguably wields more influence, and ability to polarize, than anyone on the planet," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune editor in chief. "So we decided to examine how all of his companies interconnect, how they are run, and just how they are doing. Much is of course known about Elon already, but we uncovered more."

INSIDE ELON'S UNIVERSE includes:

  • Trouble Below: Shelved projects, politics, and slow progress seem to have dulled Elon Musk's tunneling dreams at the Boring Company.
    BY JESSICA MATHEWS

  • Mapping Musk's Universe: Where in the world is Elon Musk? Everywhere it seems. From Austin to Shanghai his plants are spitting out parts and combining components to produce his myriad product lines. Musk is the ultimate operator—and here's a look at everywhere he operates.
    BY LUISA BELTRAN / GRAPHICS BY NICOLAS RAPP

  • Musk's 10 Laws of Management: Deciphering the world's strangest executive playbook.
    BY SHAWN TULLY

  • Elon's Inner Circle: The top minds and managers running Musk's multiple enterprises.
    BY LUISA BELTRAN

  • Musk by the Numbers: Since we've known him, Elon Musk has racked up some big hits—and some wild misses.
    BY THE FORTUNE STAFF

  • Inside the death of Twitter and birth of X: An oral history of the first year inside Elon Musk's takeover.
    BY KYLIE ROBISON

  • What Is xAI Exactly?: Musk's new AI may be 'rebellious' and snarky, but there's more to it than meets the eye.
    BY DAVID MEYER

  • Solar Burnout – One of Elon Musk's best products is fizzling inside his least successful business.
    BY CHRISTIAAN HETZNER

  • How Green Is Elon, Really? : It's a fundamental conundrum about the billionaire.
    BY PETER VANHAM

  • Why Elon Loves Lawsuits: How Musk uses litigation to deflect—and bully—his critics.
    BY JEFF JOHN ROBERTS

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Contacts:
Patrick Reilly
[email protected]

Amy Galleazzi
[email protected]

SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation

Also from this source

Fortune, Fortune 500 Avrupa'yı Tanıttı

Fortune, Fortune 500 Avrupa'yı Tanıttı

Fortune Media bugün, gelirlerine göre Avrupa'nın en büyük şirketlerini sıralayan dünyanın en güvenilir listesi Fortune 500 Avrupa'nın ilk versiyonunu ...
Fortune Debuts Fortune 500 Europe

Fortune Debuts Fortune 500 Europe

Today, Fortune Media unveiled the first-ever Fortune 500 Europe, the world's most authoritative ranking of Europe's largest companies by revenue....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.