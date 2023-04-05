FORUM CAPITAL ADVISORS ANNOUNCES INTERVAL FUND (FORAX) NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE VIA FIDELITY INVESTMENTS AND CHARLES SCHWAB

Forum Real Estate Income Fund (FORAX), now available for purchase by advisors via Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, provides access to institutional commercial real estate debt investments not typically available to individual investors.

DENVER, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Capital Advisors LLC ("Forum"), a Denver-based registered investment adviser, announced it has partnered with both Fidelity Investments1 ("Fidelity") and Charles Schwab & Co, Inc. ("Schwab"), to add Forum Real Estate Income Fund ("the Fund") to their respective intermediary platforms, broadening access to the firm's registered offering for financial advisors and their clients.

Forum Real Estate Income Fund, offered under the ticker symbol FORAX, is a daily priced interval fund registered under the 1940 Act created to deliver access to institutional investment quality commercial real estate debt investments not typically available to individual investors. The Fund, leveraging the combined experience of Forum and its sub-adviser Janus Henderson Investors US LLC ("Janus Henderson"), focuses on maximizing current income, preserving investor capital, and realizing long-term capital appreciation primarily by targeting income producing, institutional quality debt investments across both the public and private sectors backed by hard assets and long-standing relationships with experienced sponsors.

"In FORAX, Fidelity and Schwab have added a simple 'point-and-click' solution that provides its clients with exposure to a growing institutional real estate debt portfolio – one with competitive investment minimums, no subscription documents, and no private fund investor restrictions," said Darren Fisk, Forum's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Since the Fund's inception in October 20192, we have built a diverse portfolio of 33 investments across 46 states3. We believe that our partnership with Janus Henderson, an experienced and internationally recognized investment manager, provides the Fund with expanded visibility and access to hard-to-source institutional debt investments that it would not otherwise see."

"We are excited to partner with two of the largest custodial platforms, Fidelity and Schwab, to expand the distribution of the Forum Real Estate Income Fund to the wealth management community," said Tyler Bain, Managing Director at Forum. "These partnerships support our overall strategy of offering simplified access to institutional commercial real estate debt investments."

1 For the purposes of this communication, Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Fidelity Investments Institutional Operations Company LLC, and National Financial Services LLC, are collectively referred to as "Fidelity Investments."

2 On September 28, 2022, the Fund converted to a registered non-diversified, closed-end interval fund in accordance with Rule 23c-3 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"). The Fund commenced investment operations as a registered closed-end tender fund on April 16, 2021, after the conversion from a limited partnership private fund exempt from registration under the 1940 Act, Forum Integrated Income Fund I, L.P., which commenced operations on October 24, 2019, (the "Private Fund"). The Private Fund was not registered under the 1940 Act, and therefore was not subject to certain restrictions imposed by the 1940 Act on registered investment companies and by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 on regulated investment companies.

3 As of March 31, 2023.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as and should not be relied upon in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security offered by Forum Capital Advisors LLC or its affiliates ("Forum"). Forum Real Estate Income Fund investments are complex, speculative investment vehicles that are not suitable for all investors. An investment in this product entails a high degree of risk and no assurance can be given that any the investment objectives will be achieved nor that investors will receive a return of their capital. The information contained herein is subject to change without prior notice and is also incomplete. Industry information provided and its relative importance is the opinion of Forum only and should not be relied upon as the only pertinent information available. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed, and Forum assumes no liability for the information provided. Past performance is not a guarantee nor a reliable indicator of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC (the "Distributor") acts as the distributor for the Fund.

