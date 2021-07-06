Forum Health, LLC adds Great Smokies Medical Center to its growing community of Integrative and Functional Medicine practitioners

FLINT, Mich., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, a nationwide provider of personalized functional and integrative medicine, has acquired Great Smokies Medical Center (GSMC), an integrative outpatient medical practice based in Asheville, North Carolina.

GSMC specializes in thyroid disorders, yeast overgrowth, hormone imbalances, musculoskeletal and joint pain, digestive disorders, metabolic disorders, toxicity, and more by addressing the root cause of disease, rather than only treating the symptoms.

"Great Smokies Medical Center's integrative approach to health care and passion for continued learning aligns fully with Forum Health. We are delighted to have them join our continuously growing network of like-minded medical practices," said Forum Health President, Adam Puttkammer.

Led by John L. Wilson, Jr., MD, FAAFP, a Fellow of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine and American Academy of Family Physicians, GSMC partners with patients to help them achieve optimal health through integrative and holistic medicine. They offer a wide range of treatments from heavy metal detoxification to bioidentical hormone replacement therapy to chelation therapy and a full menu of IV nutritional therapies, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, digestive analysis, home-based testing for sleep apnea and much more.

"Forum Health is redefining healthcare and educating patients about the power of Functional and Integrative medicine. We could not be more excited to join Forum Health and for the opportunity to serve my existing patients and the Asheville community with the support of Forum Health," said Dr. Wilson.

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

