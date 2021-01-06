Forum Health, LLC adds LifeTime Health Center to its growing community of Integrative and Functional Medicine practitioners

Led by Rene McCarty, PA, LifeTime Health Center provides family health care, disease prevention, health maintenance, and patient education. McCarty is a Nationally Certified Physician Assistant with over 30 years' experience in family medicine, women's health, and hormone replacement therapy. Her passion is helping people of all ages maximize their wellness for a healthy life.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rene McCarty and her team to the Forum Health family. Rene's patient-focused philosophy and passion for medicine directly align with our mission. She is dedicated to providing the highest level of care possible using Forum Health's holistic and personalized medicine approach," said Forum Health CEO, Phil Hagerman.

With a focus on preventing disease and maintaining good health, McCarty treats her patients with a broad range of services including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, men's and women's wellness exams, and weight loss programs. Aesthetic services such as Botox and dermal fillers are also available.

"This exciting partnership will allow me to better serve my existing patients and the community of Tyler," said McCarty. "I look forward to working with Forum Health's leading team of nationwide experts to help patients on their journey to a healthier, more vibrant life."

About Forum Health

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

