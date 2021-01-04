Forum Health, LLC adds Meridian Health Center to its growing community of Integrative and Functional Medicine practitioners

FLINT, Mich., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, a nationwide provider of personalized functional and integrative medicine, has acquired Meridian Health Center, a functional medicine and hormone therapy clinic based in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

Led by Ann Stanger, MD, Meridian Health Center partners with patients to help them achieve optimal health through functional and homeopathic medicine. Dr. Stanger has served the Madison area since 1990 and treats individuals with a variety of conditions using bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, thyroid therapy, thermography, and nutritional and laboratory testing. She is also certified as a thermologist through the American College of Clinical Thermology.

"Ann Stanger's patient-focused philosophy aligns directly with Forum Health. Both she and her staff are dedicated to providing high-quality care using Forum Health's holistic and personalized medicine approach. We are thrilled for them to join our growing network," said Forum Health CEO, Phil Hagerman.

With a functional, scientific medical approach to medicine, Dr. Stanger resolves the underlying root causes of disease rather than just treating the symptoms that engages both the patient and practitioner in a partnership. Meridian Health Center offers services to address menopause and perimenopause, hormone imbalances, musculoskeletal and joint pain, thyroid conditions, adrenal dysfunction, and more.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Forum Health, a network committed to bringing Functional and Integrative medicine to everyone," said Dr. Stanger. "I look forward to the future knowing this alliance will allow me to serve my existing patients and my community more effectively."

About Forum Health

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

