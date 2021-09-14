Forum Health Welcomes Five New Providers in Nationwide Team Expansion

FLINT, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC , nationwide network of functional and integrative medicine, adds five nursing providers to join existing Forum Health clinics across several states.

"Growing our current practices is a key part of our expansion strategy and we are thrilled that we are attracting such top-level talent to do just that," said Adam Puttkammer , president at Forum Health. "Reinforcing these clinics with skilled providers leads to better outcomes for us as a company, provides support to our physicians and allows us to better serve our patients."

The following providers have joined Forum Health:

Caitlin McCormick, NP joins Forum Health Tampa in Tampa, FL. Caitlin is a nurse practitioner, is certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and enrolled in the Institute for Functional Medicine's Certification Program.

Debra Orzen, FNP-C joins Forum Health at Lifestream Health Centre and Med Spa in Coppell, TX. Debra is a certified family nurse practitioner and is an Institute of Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner.

Amanda Moss, NP joins Forum Health Greenville in Greenville, SC. Amanda is a nurse practitioner and is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Traci Eliszewski, NP joins Forum Health Madison in Fitchburg, WI. Traci is an Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (AGACNP) and has prior experience in the ICU, neurology, internal medicine and inpatient care.

Kamila Fiore, APRN-C joins Forum Health at the Great Smokies Medical Center of Asheville in Asheville, NC. Kamila is an advanced practice registered nurse, completed a fellowship in metabolic and nutritional medicine, and is certified in chelation therapy.

These new practitioners join Forum Health's network of provider offices dedicated to elevating the patient-care journey to be more personal, collaborative and effective.

For more information on Forum Health and its locations, visit www.forumhealth.com/locations .

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

