Forum Health Welcomes New Chief Education Officer: Personalized Medicine Expert, Pamela Smith, MD, MPH, MS

FLINT, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, the first nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine practitioners, welcomes Pamela Smith, MD, MPH, MS as its new Chief Education Officer.

In this role, Dr. Smith will lead the education initiatives for Forum Health's medical executive team and its centers nationwide. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the anti-aging and functional medicine field and is known in the industry as a leading expert in personalized medicine.

"Dr. Smith has been at the forefront of the integrative medicine field for years and is an incredible addition to Forum Health," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "She will be key in continuing to educate our providers on the industry best practices and the leading innovations for patient care."

Dr. Smith forms part of the scientific planning committee at the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, A4M, and is the founder of its fellowship program, The Fellowship in Anti-Aging, Regenerative, and Functional Medicine. This fellowship provides forward-thinking clinical training for practitioners to adopt a patient-centered approach to care.

"I am excited to join Forum Health in the capacity of chief education officer," said Pamela Smith, MD, MPH, MS. "I am passionate about education and joining Forum Health was a natural fit as we share a vision for the future of integrative and personalized medicine."

"I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Dr. Smith for more than 25 years now and am beyond thrilled to welcome her to the Forum Health team," said Phil Hagerman, Chief Education Officer at Forum Health. "With Dr. Smith's experience training more than 30,000 practitioners nationwide through various organizations, including the fellowship program she founded at A4M, her educational leadership will be instrumental for Forum Health as we continue our rapid growth."

Dr. Smith is a diplomat of the Board of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Physicians, holds a Master's Degree in Public Health and a Master's Degree in Metabolic and Nutritional Medicine.

She is a best-selling author of 11 books, including her most recently published, "Max Your Immunity: How to Maximize Your Immune System When You Need It Most" released August 2021. In the media, Dr. Smith is an internationally known speaker and has been featured on television networks including CNN and PBS, interviewed for magazines, and hosted two radio shows.

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

