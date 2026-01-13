Forward Bank Partners with Cetera Financial Institutions to Support Future Growth of Its Investment Program

Investment program overseeing approximately $350 million in client assets returns to Cetera, focused on growth and offering personalized service to rural communities in Wisconsin and Minnesota

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Institutions has partnered with Forward Bank to support the growth and evolution of its investment program, Forward Investment Services*. After four years with Osaic Wealth, Forward Bank returns to Cetera where it had previously been affiliated for 15 years. The renewed Cetera partnership reflects a shared commitment to relationship-driven advice, personalized service, and long-term support for rural communities.

Forward Bank partners with Cetera for investment program growth

Forward Investment Services, which oversees approximately $350 million in assets under administration**, has served clients for nearly 20 years and is committed to financial planning as the cornerstone of its approach. The team includes six advisors and four support professionals who work closely with clients across 15 communities in central and northern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. Forward Bank as an institution has served markets for over 100 years and operates with a mission centered on moving its communities forward.

"Our focus has always been on relationships and financial planning, not transactions," said Vice President of Investment Services Scott Wucherpfennig, who leads Forward Investment Services. "The people we serve in rural communities have the same goals, dreams and needs as anyone else, but they often have fewer local options. Partnering again with Cetera allows us to deliver sophisticated investment support in a way that still feels personal, local and anchored by trust."

Forward Investment Services' investment team works in close coordination with the bank and its insurance arm, creating a connected experience that emphasizes collaboration, referrals built on trust, and problem-solving rather than product sales. The investment team's commitment to strong, trusting relationships includes offering clients no-fee financial planning.

"Our clients value working with people who live where they live, volunteer where they volunteer, and truly understand their communities," said Jennifer Sobotta, VP and Marketing Director at Forward Bank. "That neighborly approach, combined with education and advice, is what allows us to make a meaningful impact in smaller towns where larger institutions and advisory firms may choose not to have a presence or might have already exited that market. In short, we're offering world-class service at a neighborly level."

The decision to return to Cetera followed a thorough evaluation of Forward Bank's long-term needs, including technology and a broker-dealer partner with deep experience supporting financial institutions, so as Wucherpfennig put it, "We want to not only take you to retirement, but through retirement, while caring for your family for generations to come."

As part of that long-term view, Wucherpfennig intentionally built a team of next-gen advisors; the six-advisor team includes three men and three women, all of whom leverage advanced tools.

"The ability for Cetera to embrace AI definitely appealed to us," Wucherpfennig said. "Coming back to a partner that understands our business, our structure, and our communities was critical. Cetera Financial Institutions works with banks and credit unions and deeply understands that space. We didn't necessarily feel that the last four years, so it's definitely good coming back to a broker-dealer that truly understands us."

In welcoming Forward Bank back to Cetera, LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO of Cetera Investment Services, said: "We are proud to welcome Forward Bank back to Cetera. Financial institutions like Forward Bank play a critical role in the communities they serve, and our team brings decades of experience supporting banks and credit unions with investment programs that are deeply relationship-driven."

For 40 years, Cetera has provided unmatched knowledge of the financial institution space to support programs in delivering exceptional client experiences while offering a wide array of award-winning technology and tools, specifically designed for and with financial institutions in mind.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group