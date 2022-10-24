Forward Networks Named to Department of Homeland Security's Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program's Approved Product List

Forward Enterprise approved for use in all five program pillars to help agencies improve their security posture

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks today announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has named Forward Enterprise to the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program's Approved Products List.

The CDM program , developed by DHS in 2012, supports government-wide and agency-specific efforts to provide risk-based, cost-effective cybersecurity solutions for protecting federal civilian networks. The CDM Program's Approved Products List includes hardware and software products that have been extensively reviewed and confirmed by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to help participating agencies improve their security posture by:

Reducing agency threat surface

Increasing visibility into the federal cybersecurity posture

Improving federal cybersecurity response capabilities

Streamlining Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) reporting

Forward Networks was approved for the following functional capabilities:

Asset Management

○ Hardware Asset Management (HWAM)

○ Configuration Settings Management (CSM)

○ Manage Events

Incident Response Monitoring





Contingency Planning





Ongoing Assessment Monitoring

○ Operate, Monitor and Improve







Ongoing Authorization





Security Assessment and Authorization

Data Protection Management

○ Data Breach/Spillage Mitigation

"We are honored to be an approved vendor on the CDM program list," said Zack Zimmerman, who leads Forward Networks' government business. "As agencies embrace the executive order on improving cybersecurity, they need to ensure the right configurations and connectivity are being enforced and that they continue to verify evolving network behaviors. Forward Networks provides these capabilities."

Forward Enterprise uses a mathematical model to build a digital twin of the entire hybrid multi-cloud network. The digital twin provides security professionals unprecedented insight into the network and its vulnerabilities to help agencies manage their attack surface, mitigate vulnerabilities and ensure enforcement of their security policy.

To learn more about Forward Networks' work with federal agencies, visit https://www.forwardnetworks.com/federal/ .

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed and secured. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, and simplify network management. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital. For more information, visit https://www.forwardnetworks.com/ .

