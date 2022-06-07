Forward Networks Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Forward Networks has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Network Security category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

Forward Networks is the only provider of network digital twin technology that delivers network agility, predictability, and security for on-premises and multi-cloud environments. The Forward Enterprise platform was designed to simplify the management of large, complex, multi-vendor networks and mitigates the biggest issue businesses face with network and security operations: risk. It collects detailed topology, configuration, and state information across the entire infrastructure, and uses that information to create a mathematical model of the network. This "digital twin" serves as the single source of truth for the network, and is presented in an actionable way that helps network and security professionals identify, contain, and prevent security incidents with greater ease and efficiency than ever. Security-focused features enable security engineers to determine the blast radius of compromised devices immediately, view an always up-to-date security posture matrix, prioritize remediation of cybersecurity vulnerabilities (CVEs), analyze their end-to-end network segmentation policies, including end-points, and verify compliance in the cloud.

"Our network digital twin provides a single source of truth across on-premises and multi-cloud environments to reduce the time it takes for security professionals to diagnose and remediate vulnerabilities while allowing them to prove compliance with mathematical certainty," said Chiara Regale, vice president of product and user experience at Forward Networks. "Being recognized as a Network Security Leader in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards is an incredible honor, as it validates that our efforts to give network and security professionals fast, easy access to actionable insights are valued by the industry and security professionals."

"We are so proud to name Forward Networks as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Forward are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

For information about the Forward Networks please visit www.forwardnetworks.com/security. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards .

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, and simplify network management. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital.

About Business Intelligence Group

www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

