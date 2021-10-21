Forward Networks Wins "Enterprise Cloud Computing Software of the Year" Award in 2021 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

Forward Enterprise is the only platform on the market that supports all major networking vendors and services at scale, including multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments. Forward Enterprise also offers complete integration with the top-cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Cisco.

Forward Enterprise is designed to make networks more predictable, agile and secure by providing instant insights into network health. As the only platform on the market that supports all major networking vendors and public cloud services at scale, Forward Enterprise helps network operations engineers quickly and easily troubleshoot and prevent outages for better reliability. The platform indexes the network like a database, making it easy for engineers to locate errant configurations or compare changes. Built on a mathematical model, Forward enterprise can model all possible traffic paths for unparalleled insight into network behavior and reduce MTTR by orders of magnitude.

The platform uniquely delivers a single source of truth that includes maps of all possible traffic paths, change verification, the ability to predict how changes will impact network behavior, and assurance that the network complies with industry best practices for real-world networks.

"Forward Enterprise was developed specifically to support network operations engineers and make their lives easier by embracing the reality of multi-vendor and multi-cloud environments. We are extremely proud to receive this industry recognition for our success in this mission," said David Erickson, Co-Founder and CEO, Forward Networks.

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

"With today's enterprise networks comprised of thousands of devices from dozens of vendors running billions of lines of complex configurations, the sheer magnitude of these networks make it extremely challenging for even the most expert engineers to troubleshoot or prevent outages – at a time when organizations are more dependent on technology than ever," said James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "Forward Networks is delivering a breakthrough solution here that empowers teams with knowledge of all possible network behaviors. Congratulations to Forward Networks for winning the 'Enterprise Cloud Computing Software of the Year' award."

With Forward Enterprise, every search returns full context – including layer 2 through layer 4 details, across overlays and underlays, whether virtual or physical, covering cloud or on-prem – so network operations can resolve the interruption or prove the network's innocence. Additionally, the diffs function allows engineers to "go back in time" to understand the root cause of unexpected behaviors and prevent recurrences. More importantly, teams can start to get ahead by continuously verifying that intent matches observed behavior.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, and simplify network management. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.ForwardNetworks.com .

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com .

