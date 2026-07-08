Foss & Company Enters Microgrid Sector with ~$30 Million Tax Equity Investment in Montgomery County Transit Project

First Transaction with AlphaStruxure Brings Resilient Clean Energy to Maryland Public Transit

DENVER, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company, an established tax credit syndicator, today announced the closing of an approximately $30 million Section 48 tax equity investment, a state-of-the-art microgrid system located in Montgomery County, MD. The transaction marks Foss & Company's first partnership with AlphaStruxure and represents the firm's entry into the microgrid sector.

This project will finance an advanced energy system integrating solar photovoltaic (PV) generation with battery energy storage, purpose-built to power a transit facility and support an electric bus fleet. It is expected to achieve commercial operations in August 2026 and is projected to generate more than 6,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy annually, enough to meaningfully reduce the facility's reliance on the traditional grid while lowering its carbon footprint.

"We are thrilled to close this investment alongside AlphaStruxure and to expand Foss & Company's portfolio into microgrid technology," said Bryen Alperin, partner and managing director, Foss & Company. "Project Orchid exemplifies the kind of innovative, high-impact clean energy infrastructure we seek to support, delivering resilient, sustainable power to critical public transit operations while aiming to generate strong returns for our investors."

AlphaStruxure, a leading developer of microgrid solutions, brings deep expertise in designing and delivering integrated energy systems for complex facilities. This inaugural transaction establishes a strong foundation for a continued partnership between AlphaStruxure and Foss & Company.

"We're excited to close this transaction with Foss & Company," said Troy Patton, general manager, AlphaStruxure. " We look forward to delivering a best-in-class microgrid solution that will serve Montgomery County's transit operations for decades to come."

The Section 48 Investment Tax Credit (ITC) supports the deployment of clean energy technologies including solar and energy storage, providing a critical financing mechanism for projects like this that advance the decarbonization of public infrastructure.

ABOUT FOSS & COMPANY

Founded in 1983, Foss & Company is a national tax equity investor and fund sponsor that, since its inception, has deployed over $11 billion in tax equity on behalf of insurance, banking, and other large corporate clients into historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy, and advanced energy production facilities. Foss & Company is a full-service advisor with proven expertise in helping its partners navigate the world of tax equity investments. For more information about Foss & Company, please visit www.FossandCo.com.

ABOUT ALPHASTRUXURE

AlphaStruxure designs, builds, owns, operates, and maintains tailored energy infrastructure, delivering energy per customer demand without requiring significant capital outlay. Unlike other Energy as a Service providers, AlphaStruxure owns its clients' systems for their lifecycle, so it holds a long-term interest in their success. With a zero-CapEx financing model and a systems mindset, AlphaStruxure is fully invested in achieving clients' long-term outcomes on resilience, reliability, greenhouse gas reduction, and cost stability without the complexity.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and projections, subject to risks including changes in tax law, construction/completion risks, energy production variability, and market conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially. Foss & Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

SOURCE Foss & Company