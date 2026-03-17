FOSSiBOT Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for F116 Pro, Mini Rugged Smartphone by action cameras

SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOSSiBOT today announced the global crowdfunding launch of the FOSSiBOT F116 Pro on Kickstarter, a mini rugged smartphone inspired by action cameras. Designed to combine ultra-compact portability, rugged durability, and action camera–style usability, the F116 Pro features a palm-sized form factor, 5G connectivity, an integrated 1/4-inch mounting screw hole for broad accessory compatibility, and dedicated physical controls. A built-in shutter button and customizable physical keys allow users to instantly launch apps, open the camera, or trigger data transfer—without navigating on-screen menus—making the F116 Pro ideal for dynamic, on-the-move scenarios. The crowdfunding campaign officially launches today with a Super Early Bird price of $279. In addition, FOSSiBOT will offer a 48-hour Super Early Bird reward. Customers who place an order within the first 48 hours of the campaign will receive a free accessory.

FOSSiBOT F116 Pro: The World’s First Mini Rugged Phone Inspired by Action Cameras Speed Speed

FOSSiBOT F116 Pro: Mini Rugged Smartphone

Palm-Sized Ultra-Compact Design

The FOSSiBOT F116 Pro features an ultra-compact body smaller than a human palm, paired with a 4.0-inch display, making it one of the most portable rugged smartphones currently available. Its compact design enables effortless one-handed operation while remaining practical for everyday use.

Mini Form Factor with True Rugged Capability

Despite its size, the F116 Pro is among the smallest rugged smartphones on the market, offering durable construction suitable for outdoor activities and daily wear. Positioned as a consumer-grade rugged phone, it balances portability, durability, and usability.

Action-Camera-Style Imaging with Full-View Stabilization

Inspired by action cameras, the F116 Pro integrates a dual-camera system featuring:

Panoramic full-view capture

Electronic image stabilization

Ultra wide-angle shooting for dynamic scenes

152.6° ultra-wide field of view.

These features make the F116 Pro suitable for outdoor sports, travel recording, and everyday action photography.

Dedicated Shutter Button & Customizable Physical Keys

The F116 Pro features a dedicated shutter button, a key differentiator designed for fast action capture. With a single press, users can instantly enter the action camera video recording interface; a second press immediately starts video recording—without navigating menus or unlocking the screen. This one-touch workflow is optimized for quick access to a stabilized, ultra-wide action recording mode, with image stabilization and wide-angle settings activated by default.

In addition, the F116 Pro includes customizable physical keys, a standard feature across FOSSiBOT rugged smartphones, allowing users to assign shortcuts for launching apps or triggering specific functions as needed.

High-Compatibility 1/4-Inch Mount for Versatile Accessories

The F116 Pro features a built-in 1/4-inch mounting screw hole, ensuring broad compatibility with a wide range of accessories commonly used in action cameras and professional imaging equipment. This universal mount allows the device to be easily attached to bicycle handlebars, shoulder straps, chest mounts, helmets, skateboards, neck mounts, and more. Compatible with standard camera mounts and accessories, the F116 Pro can seamlessly integrate into existing gear setups, enabling flexible use across cycling, outdoor sports, travel recording, and hands-free scenarios.

5G Connectivity with Flexible Memory Configurations

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (D7300) 5G chipset, the F116 Pro delivers fast, stable 5G connectivity for streaming, navigation, real-time sharing, and cloud-based applications. Paired with Android 16, the platform ensures smooth daily performance and efficient power management. The device is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, providing sufficient responsiveness and storage capacity for action video recording, app usage, and daily content management.

Dual Breathing Lights for Smart Notifications

Front and rear breathing lights provide intuitive visual indicators for calls, messages, charging status, and system alerts, combining functional feedback with a distinctive design element.

FOSSiBOT has announced that the F116 Pro will officially launch on Kickstarter at 9:00 AM EDT on March 17. If you're looking for a compact yet rugged smartphone with action camera–style versatility — and want to secure it at the best possible price — this is an opportunity not to miss.

For more information, please visit: https://fossibot.pro/F116PRNEWSoffland

Back this project directly on Kickstarter: https://fossibot.pro/F116PRNEWSkick

About FOSSiBOT: Founded in August 2022, FOSSiBOT is dedicated to delivering innovative, durable, and high-performance smart devices and power solutions for users worldwide. The brand focuses on two core fields — outdoor rugged smartphones and portable power stations — continually pushing the boundaries of technology to meet the demands of extreme and professional environments. FOSSiBOT is owned by Shenzhen Qichang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd, established in July 2022 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. The founding team brings over ten years of R&D experience in both the energy storage and mobile device industries.

SOURCE FOSSiBOT