Skip to main content FOSSiBOT's rugged tech illustrates the convergence of power, vision, and mobility

From backup power to night vision: FOSSiBOT's take on modern resilience

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged technology is moving out of the margins. As power outages, off-grid travel, and outdoor-first work become more common, users increasingly expect energy resilience and mobile capability to work together. At CES 2026, FOSSiBOT is leaning into that convergence, showcasing a portfolio that pairs industrial-grade backup power solutions with highly specialized rugged smartphones.

FOSSiBOT AT CES 2026

Founded in 2022, FOSSiBOT focuses on two complementary categories – portable power stations and rugged mobile devices – built for use in unpredictable environments without sacrificing modern usability, connectivity, or control.

Industrial backup power for modern energy habits

The FOSSiBOT F7200 is a 7,200W portable power station designed for homeowners, RV users, and professionals who need high output without permanent installation. Its 5,222Wh base capacity expands to 15.67kWh, enough to run heavy appliances, high-voltage tools, or extended off-grid setups.

Where the F7200 stands out is in its intelligence. Through the FOSSiBOT app, users can track real-time consumption, schedule charging, and prioritize solar input – transforming the unit from a passive battery into an active energy-management system. Flexible charging options include high-voltage solar and hybrid AC-plus-solar input, enabling a full recharge in around 90 minutes under ideal conditions.

A sub-10ms switchover offers UPS-grade reliability, keeping essential devices running through sudden outages. The F7200 is currently available with a $500 discount using code PRS72NW.

Phones designed for night operations, motion, and fieldwork

FOSSiBOT's rugged phones target very different users, but all prioritize function over form. The FOSSiBOT F113 is engineered for night operations, featuring a 50-meter infrared night-vision system that exceeds the range of most rugged phones.

Combined with a dedicated long-range flashlight and a 20,000 mAh battery, it's built for security patrols, search-and-rescue operations, wildlife observation, and extreme exploration. The F113 is available with a $60 discount using code PRS113NW.

The FOSSiBOT F116 Pro takes a different approach, reimagining the rugged phone as a pocket-sized action camera. Its compact 4.05-inch design supports true one- handed use, while a 48MP ultra-wide camera, optical image stabilization, a physical camera button, and a built-in mounting point make it well-suited for POV ﬁlming,cycling, and everyday capture.

FOSSIBOT plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign for the F116 Pro on Kickstarter in March 2026. Interested users are welcome to follow and stay tuned.

At the professional end, the FOSSiBOT F115 Ultra integrates thermal imaging, long- range laser measurement, night vision, and a physical microphone disconnect for hardware-level privacy. Equipped with a rugged metal body and a 20,000 mAh battery, it's designed for construction, surveying, and emergency response roles where a phone doubles as a tool.

From specialist gear to everyday resilience

Together, FOSSiBOT's lineup reflects a broader shift in rugged tech – from single-purpose survival devices to integrated systems that support modern life and work.

By combining industrial-scale power with specialized mobile tools – and backing them with competitive pricing – FOSSiBOT is betting that professional-grade resilience is ready for the mainstream.

