FOSSiBOT unveils F113: The World's First 50m Ultra-Long-Distance Infrared Night Vision Rugged Smartphone

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOSSiBOT officially announces the launch of its new rugged smartphone, the FOSSiBOT F113, engineered for extreme outdoor environments and equipped with the world's first 50-meter ultra-long-distance infrared night vision system. The F113 redefines all-terrain smartphone capability for outdoor adventurers, field professionals, and night-operation workers.

FOSSiBOT F113 rugged phone

The FOSSiBOT F113 is equipped with the world's first 50-meter ultra-long-distance infrared night vision system, featuring a 64MP AF infrared night vision camera and a specially designed long-distance IR optical structure. This system provides clear visibility up to 50m in total darkness, significantly surpassing the 5–10 meter limit of typical rugged phones. The feature maintains clarity even in fog, rain, or low-light, making it highly suitable for applications like night patrol, outdoor adventures, rescue operations, and remote surveillance.

Beyond night vision, the F113 features a dedicated 1.5W long-distance flashlight capable of illuminating targets up to 50 meters away. This long-range beam significantly outperforms standard smartphone flashlights, improving visibility and safety in nighttime conditions.

With its massive 20,000mAh non-removable battery and 18W Reverse Charging, the F113 can power multiple days of active outdoor use. Even in cold, high-altitude, or harsh outdoor environments, the F113 delivers stable output and extended endurance.

The F113 is engineered for rugged outdoor use and features:

Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass for superior scratch & impact resistance

for superior scratch & impact resistance IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant protection

1134 BOX speaker with K-class amplifier (up to 110 dB output)

Barometer for altitude measurement & weather prediction

Glove Mode — ideal for winter or worksite operation

The 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS-TFT Incell punch-hole display and 120Hz high refresh rate provide the F113 with excellent clarity and responsiveness.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (MTK6877TT), the F113 ensures fast and stable 5G connectivity. The memory configuration includes 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, with RAM expandable up to 36GB (12GB physical + 24GB virtual). Expandable storage is also supported via a 2TB TF card.

The F113 features a striking rear dynamic breathing light supporting over 20 customizable colors and lighting modes for personalization based on charging animations, call and message alerts, notification reminders, music-driven rhythm lighting.

Pricing and Availability

The F113 limited-time launch price offer ends on December 3rd., now priced at only $279. (Original Price: $399.99). Customers can use promo code: PR113 at checkout for F113 exclusive savings.

SOURCE FOSSiBOT