Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers Named a 2026 Certified KC Favorite

Kansas City firm earns Silver for Favorite Trial Law and Silver for Favorite Accident Law, marking its second consecutive year of community recognition.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- -- Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers has been named a 2026 Certified KC Favorite, earning Silver for Favorite Trial Law and Silver for Favorite Accident Law. Kansas City Favorites is an annual, community-voted awards program recognizing local businesses across a variety of industries. This marks the second consecutive year Foster Wallace has been honored, after receiving Gold for Favorite Trial Law, Silver for Favorite Law Firm and Bronze for Favorite Accident Law in 2025.

Attorneys Michael Foster and Brian Wallace of Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers celebrate the firm's recognition as a 2026 KC Favorites Silver Winner in the Favorite Trial Law and Favorite Accident Law categories.

"Being recognized two years in a row means everything to us because it comes directly from the people we set out to serve," said Brian Wallace, co-owner of Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers. "We built this firm to help the Kansas City community, and this recognition is a reminder that our neighbors trust us to stand beside them during some of life's most difficult moments."

A Relationship-Centric Approach

Founded in 2018 by partners Michael Foster and Brian Wallace, Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers was built around a relationship-centric approach to personal injury law. The firm represents individuals and families throughout Missouri and Kansas who have been injured because of someone else's negligence. Rather than treating clients like case numbers, Foster Wallace provides direct access to the attorneys handling each case, ensuring clients receive personalized guidance, honest communication and dedicated advocacy from start to finish. That personalized approach is matched by the firm's commitment to delivering meaningful results for every client.

Results That Back It Up

Every case is approached with one goal: achieving the best possible outcome for the client. When insurance companies refuse to offer fair compensation, the firm's attorneys are prepared to advocate for their clients before a jury. That commitment recently resulted in a significant courtroom victory.

After an insurance company offered just $5,000 to settle a serious car accident claim, Foster Wallace continued advocating on the client's behalf. The case ultimately went to a three-day jury trial in Johnson County, where the firm secured a $665,000 verdict, more than 130 times the original offer.

A Community-First Commitment

Beyond the courtroom, Foster Wallace remains deeply invested in the Kansas City community. Throughout the year, the firm supports local organizations and initiatives through sponsorships, volunteer efforts and community partnerships.

At the heart of the firm's community outreach is 12 Months of Giving, a year-round initiative that invests $36,000 annually into Kansas City nonprofits through monthly $3,000 donations selected by community nominations. Since launching the initiative, the firm has supported organizations serving children battling cancer, individuals with autism, foster families, homeless outreach programs and many other causes, creating an ongoing investment in the people and organizations strengthening the Kansas City community.

"We've always believed that being a personal injury law firm means more than representing clients after an accident," Wallace said. "It's about being invested in the community every day. Whether we're fighting for someone in the courtroom or supporting the organizations making Kansas City stronger, we're proud to call this city home, and we're grateful for the trust our community continues to place in us."

About Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers

Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers is a Kansas City-based law firm founded in 2018 by attorneys Michael Foster and Brian Wallace. The firm represents individuals and families throughout Missouri and Kansas in personal injury matters, including car, truck and motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, dog bites, premises liability and other negligence claims. Built on a relationship-centric approach, Foster Wallace is committed to providing direct attorney access, compassionate guidance and relentless advocacy while helping clients pursue the compensation they deserve.

For more information about Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers or to learn more about the firm's services, visit www.fosterwallace.com

April Kreikemeier

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SOURCE Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers