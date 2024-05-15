Fosun International Earns a Spot on "2024 Fortune China ESG Impact List"

HONG KONG, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 May 2024, Fortune China magazine released the 2024 China ESG Impact List, and Fosun International Limited ("Fosun International" or the "Company") (HKEX stock code: 00656) was included in the list, highlighting its outstanding performance and industry leadership in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Fortune China pointed out that since 2023, ESG practices in China have been steadily advancing. In a year of severe macroeconomic challenges, ESG has become a guiding principle for companies to enhance their long-term competitiveness. The 2024 China ESG Impact List released by Fortune China features 101 companies. This year, Fortune China opened the application to foreign companies operating in China for the first time, with 31 foreign companies successfully making it to the list. These companies are widely represented in various sectors such as new energy, Internet, finance, health, and manufacturing, and hold significant influence within their respective industries. In addition to Fosun International, other companies on the list include Alibaba, Ant Group, JD.com, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Bank of China, China Pacific Insurance, New World China, Shui On Land, CNOOC, Citibank, Microsoft, Siemens, Yum China, Pepsi, and more.

Fortune China magazine stated that the selected companies are leading companies that can have a positive impact in China's business environment. Fosun International has made outstanding efforts in improving the environment, protecting employees, and supporting communities. It has also demonstrated sustained and inclusive growth throughout economic cycles and gained market respect, thus successfully making it to the list.

Actively promoting global sustainable development, achieving outstanding ESG rating

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Fosun International's joining the United Nations Global Compact ("UN Global Compact"). Since joining the UN Global Compact, Fosun has integrated the ten principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption into its corporate strategy and operations to ensure responsible business practices. Fosun International has also actively engaged its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies.

Despite the macro environment remains challenging in the post-pandemic era, Fosun has made significant progress in fulfilling its unwavering commitment to sustainable development. In 2023, Fosun International received an MSCI ESG rating of AA for three consecutive years, and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating. Fosun International's HSI ESG rating was upgraded to AA- and it was selected as one of the constituents of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for the first time. In addition, Fosun ranked among the top 6% among global peers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 and recognized as an "Industry Mover" for its outstanding performance. Fosun has also been selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for two consecutive years.

Leveraging innovation to actively contribute to society

Fosun adheres to the innovation-driven strategy and actively facilitates its businesses to achieve innovative results so as to make greater contributions to society. In 2023, Fosun made new breakthroughs in anticancer and antimalarial drugs, which benefit patients with cancer and severe malaria patients. HANSIZHUANG (Serplulimab Injection), the world's first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for first-line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) independently developed by Shanghai Henlius has been approved for four indications. The second-generation artesunate for injection (Argesun®) was prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO-PQ), becoming the first injectable artesunate presented with a single solvent system approved by WHO-PQ, greatly improving the convenience of clinical use. As of the end of 2023, artesunate for injection has saved over 68 million severe malaria patients worldwide. China's first CAR-T cell therapy product, Yi Kai Da (Ejilunsai Injection), developed by Fosun Kite, has received conditional approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for a new second-line indication, bringing more treatment options and hope for Chinese lymphoma patients.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to keep abreast of the development of the global sustainable development field, refine and enhance Fosun's ESG management, actively respond to national strategies, ensure information security, promote technology innovation, implement "dual carbon" goals, participate in philanthropy, and protect the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation. Leveraging the resources and advantages of Fosun's global industrial ecosystem, Fosun endeavours to create a positive impact on sustainable development and continuously create a better world.

SOURCE Fosun