Fosun International Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Natixis CIB

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 January 2025, Fosun International Limited ("Fosun International", HKEX stock code: 00656) and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking ("Natixis CIB") entered into a strategic cooperation agreement ("Agreement"), committing to collaborate closely in support of Fosun International and its subsidiaries' (collectively as "Fosun") future development strategies.

Under the witness of Wang Qunbin, Executive Director and Co-Chairman of Fosun International, Gong Ping, Executive Director and CFO of Fosun International, Bruno Le Saint, CEO of Natixis CIB, Asia Pacific, and Aurélien Lasjunies, Head of Coverage of Natixis CIB, Asia Pacific; Zhang Houlin, Senior Vice President and Co-CFO of Fosun International, and Liu Hong, Senior Country Manager, Greater China, Natixis CIB, signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the Bund Finance Center (BFC), marking further cooperation between Fosun and Natixis CIB.

Under the strategic cooperation agreement, Natixis CIB will fully leverage its strengths in specialized fields, its operations in Europe and the Americas, and its expertise in boutique investment banking mergers and acquisitions (M&A). With its high credit ratings and long-term stable funding sources, Natixis CIB will provide Fosun with the best consulting and financial services in areas such as financing, transaction structuring, and risk hedging.

Regarding the cooperation, Wang Qunbin remarked, "We are very pleased to continue strengthening our long-term strategic cooperation with Natixis CIB. Our cooperation began in 2010 and was further enhanced in 2014 when Natixis CIB provided financing for several of our operations in Europe. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has established a global business presence while maintaining good relationships with financial institutions, with sufficient funds and stable operations. This cooperation enables Fosun to leverage Natixis CIB's network and resources to continuously support the healthy development of Fosun and its industrial groups worldwide, and enhance our globalization and innovation capabilities."

Bruno Le Saint stated, "With the signing of this new strategic cooperation agreement, we acknowledge two things: firstly, that our previous partnership signed in 2018 has been very successful and secondly that we are willing to do even more together going forward. With this new partnership, we will fully leverage our international expertise in specialized fields to provide Fosun with high-quality financial services in advisory, financing, transaction structuring, and risk hedging. We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Fosun since 2010, further strengthened in 2014, and we look forward to continuing this trajectory, with future collaborations based on strategic alignment, complementary advantages, and mutual support."

Rooted in China, Fosun has been developing globally and has long adhered to the two core growth drivers of "globalization" and "innovation". Currently, Fosun has established a business presence in more than 35 countries and regions worldwide. Natixis CIB, a subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, one of the largest banking groups in France, operates as a multinational bank specializing in corporate and investment banking, asset management, insurance and financial services. Through this Agreement, Fosun International and Natixis CIB are committed to strengthening their cooperation. Based on strategic alignment, complementary strengths, and mutual support, the two parties will engage in comprehensive collaboration in the future.

SOURCE Fosun