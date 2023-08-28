Fosun International Wins Pioneering Award for ESG Disclosure Contribution at the HKQAA Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2023

News provided by

Fosun

28 Aug, 2023, 04:25 ET

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency ("HKQAA") held the Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2023 on 25 August. Fosun International was awarded the Pioneering Award for ESG Disclosure Contribution by HKQAA, in recognition of the company's performance in environmental, social, governance and sustainable development, which has been recognized by the market.

Established in 1989 as a non-profit-distributing organisation by the Hong Kong Government, HKQAA helps industry and commerce in the development of quality, environmental, safety, hygiene, social and other management systems, providing the market with a full spectrum of conformity assessment services. To support Hong Kong's development into a green and sustainable hub, HKQAA has launched the Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2023, aiming at promoting the sustainable development of businesses and society as a whole, as well as commending those companies which have been actively promoting sustainable development.

Fosun has always been adhering to the values of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance and Contribution to Society". As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact ("UN Global Compact"), Fosun fully supports the ten principles of UN Global Compact in the areas including human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, relentlessly integrating such principles into Fosun's ESG strategies and actively engaging its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies.

In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society - "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated effective strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement. In order to achieve Fosun's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, the Group has established a Carbon Neutrality Committee and a Carbon Neutrality Working Group to actively promote further implementation and enforcement of carbon-neutral management across the Group. In April 2023, Fosun issued its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, demonstrating its commitment to climate action to the international community and calling on all sectors to promote carbon neutrality.

As a global enterprise rooted in China, while actively creating business value, Fosun attaches great importance to corporate social responsibility and incorporates social responsibility into its sustainable development strategy. In order to further fulfill its corporate social responsibility, Fosun established Fosun Foundation in 2012 and continues to advance in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, and caring for children and adolescents, demonstrating its commitment to public welfare. In the future, Fosun will continue to develop its businesses, strengthen innovation and globalization, and join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in society to forge ahead and continue to uphold its original aspiration of "Contribution to Society" so as to actively promote the sustainable development of ESG globally to fulfil Fosun's mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide".

About Fosun
Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global innovation-driven consumer group. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families worldwide, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of one billion families in health, happiness and wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). As of 31 December 2022, Fosun International's total assets amounted to RMB823.1 billion; it received an AA MSCI ESG rating and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating.

SOURCE Fosun

