FOTO, a Net Health Company, Receives Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) Designation from CMS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc. (FOTO), a Net Health company, today announced that it has been approved as a 2020 Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the 11th year that FOTO has achieved CMS-approved registry status and its second year as a QCDR for MIPS, the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System that took effect in 2019 for rehab clinicians, including physical therapists (PTs), occupational therapists (OTs) and speech language pathologists (SLPs).

FOTO's QCDR has successfully reported more than 265,800 patient episodes of care, covering 1.8 million patient visits, on behalf of rehab clinicians participating in MIPS for the 2019 performance year.

"We're pleased to receive the QCDR designation again, and will continue to work with CMS and other rehab authorities to lead the industry in therapy outcomes management and reporting," said Deanna Hayes, PT, DPT, MS, Director of Research and Measurement at FOTO. "Our QCDR, along with our outcomes management solution and related services, simplify the reporting process and enable rehab providers to take a data-driven approach to compliance and outcomes."

FOTO provides a complete MIPS reporting solution. The FOTO QCDR integrates with many therapy EMRs and FOTO's Outcomes Manager, the industry's leading outcomes management program, to ensure patient data and therapy documentation are easily captured, analyzed and reported to CMS in a timely manner. FOTO's dedicated MIPS registry specialists and advisory services provide the product and regulatory support rehab providers need throughout the performance year to ensure MIPS success.

"FOTO's therapy outcomes expertise and years as a Qualified Registry stand out in our industry," said Laura Shawver, Administrator at The Therapy Network, who manages MIPS reporting for 15 clinicians in the practice. "We're devoted users of FOTO's Outcomes Manager, and their QCDR made our transition to MIPS reporting seamless. The QCDR dashboard provides incredible transparency, allowing us to dig into the data to understand factors impacting performance and empower clinicians to proactively monitor and improve their MIPS scores."

FOTO's Outcomes Manager maintains the nation's largest database of therapy outcomes, enabling practices to improve clinician performance and patient outcomes with real-time data on treatment effectiveness and efficiency. The system's science-based measurement tools, risk-adjusted predictive analytics and benchmark comparisons deliver the insights clinicians need to transform the patient experience and excel in the two categories of MIPS for rehab clinicians in 2020—Quality and Improvement Activities.

FOTO offers the most extensive list of MIPS Quality measures for reporting (20), including seven NQF (National Quality Forum)-endorsed measures and 10 patient-reported outcome measures. To learn more about FOTO's MIPS QCDR, visit fotoinc.com/mips-qcdr-and-foto.

About FOTO Inc.

FOTO is a predictive analytics outcomes management system that captures and reports nationally benchmarked, risk-adjusted comparisons based on data collected from more than 7 million completed patient episodes. FOTO's patient-reported outcomes compare treatment effectiveness, efficiency and satisfaction in real time to improve patient care and facilitate clinician growth. FOTO is a certified MIPS QCDR and its measures are NQF-endorsed and recognized by CMS for Medicare compliance.

For more information, visit www.fotoinc.com. FOTO is owned by Net Health, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners.

