Net Health and APTA Examine Impact of Digital MSK on Rehab Therapy Practices with Six-Part Series

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower restorative care providers across the continuum of care, today announced its Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) thought leadership program titled, "Harnessing the Potential of Digital MSK Care," in cooperation with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). The series consists of on-demand webinars with leaders in the rehab therapy space and in-depth editorial created by Net Health, the APTA, and other subject matter experts, providing practical insight into how rehab therapy organizations can adopt digital tools as a part of their in-person practice. The series examines broader healthcare conversations and how they relate to digital MSK, such as consumerization and value-based care.

"There is a growing demand among rehab therapists and other industry stakeholders for information about incorporating digital tools to support a hybrid model of care, and the goal of this program is to help them understand the ways they can leverage digital tools to achieve their business and patient care objectives," said Tannus Quatre, PT, MBA, SVP & Chief Development Officer, Therapy, for Net Health. "With an aging patient population, there is a greater need for musculoskeletal care offered in a more accessible fashion, and education is the first step in the adoption of new tools. "

Digital MSK is a model for rehab therapy care delivery that leverages technologies and tools such as smartphones, tablets, apps, wearable technologies, and various other software solutions to support rehab therapy patients with musculoskeletal ailments. The global digital MSK market size was valued at $2.98 billion in 2020 with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4% through 2028. The goal of Net Health's joint program with the APTA is to help guide industry efforts to build a robust, inclusive, and accessible bridge between patients and rehab therapy professionals, ultimately supporting this anticipated growth.

The series serves as an educational platform for rehab therapy providers to learn about the impact of digital tools on their practices and how they can affect care, education, and business practices. Each section covers areas of impact for digital MSK and provides actionable insights for therapists to leverage as they integrate digital tools into their practice and adopt a hybrid care model with both in-person and digital offerings.

"The APTA works to advance physical therapy practices and standards, and digital MSK supports hybrid care development to address some much-needed transformation for our industry," said Drew Contreras, PT, DPT, Vice President of Clinical Integration and Innovation for the APTA. "Collaborating with Net Health on this series allows us to provide new tools and resources for providers looking to advance their practices, especially as patients' expectations evolve."

