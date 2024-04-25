Net Health Secures Dr. Drew Contreras and Geeta "Dr. G" Nayyar to Speak at First-Ever Rehab Therapy and Wound Care Product Summit

Customer conference will explore the trends currently impacting the restorative care space and tackle topics like technology integration and value-based care

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower restorative care providers across the continuum of care, today announced that Dr. Drew Contreras, PT, DPT, and Geeta "Dr. G" Nayyar, MD, MBA, will join its inaugural Net Health NEXT Customer Conference on May 9, 2024, in Tampa Bay, Florida. Participants will experience a convergence of innovation, expertise, and industry insights that promises to enhance patient care and operational efficiency in rehab therapy and wound care. Complimentary event registration is open to Net Health customers for a limited time.

"As the wound care and rehab therapy industries continue to evolve, we must arm providers with the tools and practices necessary to continue delivering world-class care," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "We're excited to be providing a stage for experts to share insights that can benefit our respective industries and provide tangible steps toward a functional and equitable value-based care environment."

The conference agenda will highlight technology that can better connect patients, payers, and providers; offer hands-on product training forums; and provide insight into what's to come for electronic health records (EHRs). Attendees will also learn about value-based care, industry trends in reimbursement, and tech-driven payment opportunities that can increase cost-effectiveness and quality of care.

Books will kick off the event by sharing his vision of a future built on specialized technology expertise shaped through trusted partnerships. John Gresham, President of Net Health Wound Care, will then host a fireside chat with Dr. Nayyar, a globally recognized Chief Medical Officer, technologist, and Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author of "Dead Wrong: Diagnosing and Treating Healthcare's Misinformation Illness." Dr. Nayyar helps leaders leverage a human approach to innovation, including rapid advances in AI, to achieve better health and business outcomes.

Following the fireside chat, Dr. Drew Contreras, Vice President of Clinician Integration and Innovation at the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), will deliver the conference's keynote. Dr. Contreras is a board-certified clinical specialist in sports physical therapy and retired U.S. Army Physical Therapist with over 20 years of active-duty service, including as Physical Therapist to the White House Medical Unit. Drawing on his extensive experience in the field of physical therapy, Dr. Contreras will discuss how innovation is reshaping the landscape of PT, including how clinicians can improve patient outcomes with advancements in technology.

"Innovation and adaptability work hand-in-hand as we look to identify new ways to advance the physical therapy profession," said Drew Contreras, PT, DPT, Vice President of Clinical Integration and Innovation for the APTA. "Clinicians look to the APTA to set standards of guidance with new clinical integrations, so we must ensure our recommendations lead to outcomes that benefit the patient, provider, and rehab therapy businesses as they look to make changes in their practice."

Net Health's Chief Product Officer, Kevin Keenahan, will close the morning session with a look at the company's strategic priorities and the future of specialized technology solutions that will focus on health tech trends and solutions like ambient documentation, healthcare analytics, and business intelligence.

The event is set to bring together Net Health customers and wound care and rehab therapy leaders from private practices, hospitals, contract therapy organizations, rehab therapy enterprises, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities.

