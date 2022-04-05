FOTO Patient Outcomes Now Integrates with Epic

Application leverages SMART on FHIR API to enable thousands of rehab therapists to more readily access FOTO's industry-leading technology

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health announced today that its rehabilitation outcomes management system, provided by FOTO Patient Outcomes, a Net Health company, is now integrated with the Epic hospital EMR system and available through the Epic App Orchard marketplace. Compatibility with Epic enables thousands of rehabilitation therapists to access FOTO Patient Outcomes' advanced outcomes measures seamlessly from within the Epic EMR.

FOTO Patient Outcomes integrates with Epic via the Substitutable Medical Applications and Reusable Technologies (SMART) on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR) application programming interface (API). From within the Epic EMR, users can view predicted patient outcomes that are generated by FOTO using the most advanced science and risk adjustment methods.

FOTO Patient Outcomes is an outcomes management solution that provides accurate benchmarking against peers nationwide for outpatient rehabilitation therapy clinicians and clinics. Performance visibility gives providers the data and insights to achieve higher levels of patient care.

For Epic users, FOTO Patient Outcomes:

Provides technology that is quick and easy to implement as an application;

Simplifies the seamless integration of FOTO Patient Outcomes into clinicians' existing workflows in Epic;

Eliminates the need to switch between platforms - end-users don't have to manage multiple log-ins, multiple open tabs, windows, etc.;

Reduces time spent on administrative tasks, giving clinicians more time with patients; and

Supports data-driven decisions that lead to better outcomes and patient satisfaction.

"We believe that interoperability, specifically the SMART on FHIR technology, is key to ensuring a wide range of providers have easy access to the best healthcare solutions," says Net Health CEO Josh Pickus. "Greater adoption of modern interoperability standards will help ensure better patient care, satisfaction, and ultimately outcomes. Our inclusion in the Epic App Orchard highlights our commitment to superior patient care and interoperability standards."

FOTO has provided outcomes management software for rehabilitation therapists since 1992. The solution is powered by the largest database of outpatient functional outcomes in the country. More than 42 million patient assessments have been completed with FOTO by 24,000+ clinicians at 13,000+ clinics.

The addition of FOTO Patient Outcomes to the Epic App Orchard marks the second of Net Health's apps to be added to the popular technology marketplace. Net Health's Tissue Analytics, an AI-powered wound imaging and management platform, is also available on Epic's App Orchard.

The FOTO Patient Outcomes app can be accessed at https://apporchard.epic.com/Gallery?id=13906. For more information on FOTO visit https://fotoinc.com/.

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in over 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

About FOTO Patient Outcomes

FOTO Patient Outcomes is a predictive outcomes management system that captures and reports nationally benchmarked, risk-adjusted comparisons based on data collected from more than 10 million completed patient episodes. The FOTO system compares treatment effectiveness, efficiency and satisfaction in real time to improve patient care and facilitate clinician growth. FOTO Patient Outcomes is a certified MIPS QCDR, and its measures are NQF-endorsed and recognized by CMS for Medicare compliance. For more information, visit www.fotoinc.com.

