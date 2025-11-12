Net Health Expands Strategic Partnership with Kno2

Enterprise-wide agreement ensures optimized data exchange capabilities that support compliance, enhance efficiency, and improve patient care

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower rehab therapy and wound care providers, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Kno2®, the company leading the future of healthcare communication and a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). This expanded partnership strengthens Net Health's technology ecosystem, enabling seamless, secure data exchange across hospitals, acute care centers, provider organizations, post-acute care facilities, residential care centers, and home healthcare with Kno2's support.

"Expanding our partnership with Kno2 is another important step in advancing how healthcare organizations connect and collaborate," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "Together, we're helping providers move beyond the limits of disconnected systems so they can focus on what truly matters — delivering better care coordination for patients, and stronger results for their organizations."

By deepening its integration with Kno2, a trusted partner since 2021, Net Health is strengthening its platform's foundation, ensuring clients have optimized data exchange capabilities that support compliance, enhance efficiency, and improve the patient care experience. The partnership reflects the broader mission to help providers operate smarter and deliver better outcomes across the care continuum through connected technology and modernized workflows. By leveraging Kno2's Communication API, Net Health clients will be able to reduce reliance on fax-based workflows, achieve faster, standards-based data exchange to improve care coordination with the entire continuum, and ensure compliance with federal regulation and support of the CMS Aligned Networks pledged through Kno2. The initial phase of the expanded partnership will prioritize national interoperability for post-acute rehab services, beginning with skilled nursing and expanding to all care settings, along with modernizing the document exchange infrastructure.

"With over 34,000 clients, Net Health is the leading EHR and technology vendor for providers of ancillary services, such as rehab therapy and wound care," said Therasa Bell, President & Cofounder of Kno2. "As a result, the need for modern, scalable interoperability to exchange demographic and clinical data between their providers and strategic partners is of paramount importance to ensure continuity of care for the patient and providers involved. The partnership between Kno2 and Net Health will address these needs on a national level, changing the paradigm of how interoperability is delivered today."

As healthcare organizations navigate increasingly complex regulations and rising patient demand, frictionless data exchange across the care continuum is a top priority. Net Health addresses these challenges by delivering solutions that help organizations turn information into actionable strategies that drive smarter, more effective decision-making.

About Net Health

Net Health is a trusted source for more than 34,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. Our specialized software solutions enable healthcare providers and their organizations to improve patient outcomes and financial performance. Over 30 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy inform our electronic health record (EHR) software, patient engagement tools, and predictive analytics. Our technology platforms help administrators manage workflow, specialists engage with patients, and executives drive business growth. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners. Visit www.nethealth.com.

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication by providing the nation's largest comprehensive communication network, including as a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) and CMS Aligned Network. Kno2 enables secure, effortless exchange of patient information across providers, payers, patients, and technology vendors, processing billions of transactions annually. Learn more at kno2.com.

