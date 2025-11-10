Net Health NEXT 2026 Sets the Stage for AI-Powered, Human-Centered Care

Third Annual Client Conference to Feature Exclusive Product Reveal, First-Ever Client Awards, and Deep Insights into AI's Impact on Specialty Care

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower providers across the continuum of care, today announced agenda details for the third annual Net Health NEXT Client Conference, including session topics and plans for an exclusive product reveal at the show.

"Net Health NEXT 2026: Where HealthTech Becomes HumanTech" will explore how technology, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI), can reclaim space for care when time and attention to focus on patient needs are limited. Attendees will spend two days engaging with thought leaders and peers about how AI and automation can bring empathy back to the center of care.

The conference will also introduce the Net Health Momentum Awards, recognizing clients who use technology to create more human, empathetic, and measurable outcomes in healthcare. Net Health NEXT 2026 will be held April 20–23, 2026, at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix, AZ. Click here to register.

"AI is giving providers space to care through more face-to-face interaction, more conversation, and fewer documentation screens," said Francesca Vereb, SVP, Marketing at Net Health. "That's changing healthcare. At Net Health NEXT, we'll highlight how technology, enhanced with AI, will help clinicians spend more time caring and less time documenting. That's what it's supposed to be about — making care more personal."

The Momentum Awards will acknowledge clients who deliver extraordinary outcomes through measurable impacts and the power of partnership. Attendees will enjoy an evening of entertainment and connection, featuring music, food, and drinks under the stars.

The agenda includes:

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Exclusive keynote: How AI builds better health — Speaker to be announced soon!

What's NEXT: Net Health Unveils the Future with Ron Books, CEO, and Eric Grover, CTO

Roadmaps: Discuss plans for Wound Care, Rehab Therapy, and Occupational Health

Workshops/case studies: Listen to peers share their stories

Client experience: Updates on client partnership

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Exclusive fireside chat: Agentic AI and the future of EHRs

Expert-led panels about digital health, post-acute trends, and IT/clinician empowerment

Continuing education sessions

NEW: Client Momentum Awards

Client appreciation dinner

About Net Health

Net Health is a trusted source for more than 34,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. Our specialized software solutions enable healthcare providers and their organizations to improve both patient outcomes and financial performance. Over 30 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy inform our electronic health record (EHR) software, patient engagement tools, and predictive analytics. Our technology platforms help administrators manage workflow, specialists engage with patients, and executives drive business growth. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners. Learn more at www.nethealth.com.

