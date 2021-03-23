Foundation Fighting Blindness Launches Chapter Program Rebrand

In 1971, Gordon and Lulie Gund, along with Bernard and Beverly Berman, and several other committed families co-founded the Foundation Fighting Blindness to fund research finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases. Lulie did not only want to further retinal research, but she also had the vision to provide vital resources and support for those in the blindness and visually impaired community. In 1972, Lulie created and became president of the Princeton, New Jersey Chapter, overseeing it for 48 years.

"Lulie was such an inspiration for those who had the opportunity to meet her. Her compassion for others was truly enlightening," says Judy Taylor, vice president of development. "Moving forward, it is important that Lulie's memory remains at the core of the work of the chapter program."

The chapter program is the backbone of the Foundation's mission and will focus efforts on education, resources, and revenue. Not only do chapters provide the needed support for those in the community, but they also hold seminars and meetings which provide research information, low vision resources, and other industry topics and provide outreach to retinal practices and eye care professionals. Along with raising revenue through VisionWalks, dinners, Raising Our Sights do-it-yourself (DIY) fundraisers, and individual donors, chapters help accelerate the mission to drive research for preventions, treatments, and cures for people affected by retinal diseases.

As part of the rebrand, Lulie's Next Chapter for Light & Vision includes a mark designed first and foremost to honor Lulie herself. The "L" monogram combines a classic pedestal, symbolizing our reverence for Lulie, with an eternal flame above representing a guiding light for the chapter program. In addition to serving as a monogram for Lulie and the Light & Vision program, the "L" is the Roman numeral 50. It signifies that in our 50th anniversary year, the Gund family made a significant impact to ensure the chapters' success until treatments and cures are found for all retinal diseases.

Lulie's Next Chapter for Light & Vision will include transformational initiatives such as Lulie's Leadership Training, which will bring together the best of chapter leadership to participate in leadership training and team development seminars – and Lulie's Light Award, which will annually recognize the work and impact of leadership from the Foundation's chapter network around the nation.

Lulie passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 79, but she lived an extraordinary generous life full of light worth celebrating, and her vision to connect the blindness and visually impaired community through chapters will continue. This initiative will ensure that all of our chapters, like Lulie, will always be there.

To learn more about Lulie's Next Chapter for Light and Vision, visit FightingBlindness.org/chapters.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $816 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

