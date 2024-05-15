Foundation Fighting Blindness Partners with PreventionGenetics and InformedDNA to Advance My Retina Tracker® Genetic Testing Program

Empowering Healthcare Providers and Patients with Genetic Testing and Genetic Counseling Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, announces today its partnership with PreventionGenetics, a part of Exact Sciences, as its new genetic laboratory partner for the My Retina Tracker Genetic Testing Program. InformedDNA has recommitted as a genetic counseling partner for the Program.

Launched in 2017, the My Retina Tracker Genetic Testing Program is a vital initiative spearheaded by the Foundation Fighting Blindness in collaboration with PreventionGenetics and InformedDNA. This Program aims to advance research focused on inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) while addressing critical barriers to accessing genetic testing and counseling for individuals with IRDs across the United States.

Genetic testing and genetic counseling through the My Retina Tracker Genetic Testing Program continues to be offered at no-cost to patients with a clinical diagnosis of an IRD who meet program eligibility criteria. The services are ordered online by the patient's eye doctor. More than 20,000 people have received no-cost genetic testing through the Program.

The updated Program introduces enhancements to streamline the testing process for healthcare providers and patients alike. Notable changes include transitioning the laboratory partner to PreventionGenetics and simplifying ordering procedures. The Program will also offer a more targeted gene panel that will allow more IRD patients to undergo genetic testing through the Program while maintaining a comparable diagnostic yield.

"We are excited to partner with PreventionGenetics to further advance the My Retina Tracker Genetic Testing Program," says Todd Durham, PhD, senior vice president, clinical and outcomes research at the Foundation Fighting Blindness. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to improving patient access to high-quality genetic testing, a critical component in accelerating the development of therapies for inherited retinal diseases."

"This strategic partnership with the Foundation Fighting Blindness aligns with the PreventionGenetics mission to provide accessible and accurate genetic testing services," says Tony Krentz, PhD, vice president, Laboratory Operations at PreventionGenetics. "We look forward to supporting the Foundation's efforts to empower healthcare providers and patients with valuable genetic insights."

The Foundation Fighting Blindness encourages healthcare providers to apply for participation in the My Retina Tracker Genetic Testing Program to take advantage of these enhanced services.

Additionally, genetic counseling services continue to be offered at no-cost through InformedDNA. Participants can choose this option when submitting the test requisition form, ensuring comprehensive support throughout the testing and counseling process.

"We are committed to expanding access to genetic testing and counseling for a wide range of rare inherited diseases," says Surya Singh, MD, CEO at InformedDNA. "Our ongoing partnership provides patients with IRDs across the U.S. with virtual services from their homes, ensuring that genetic insights can guide personalized medical decisions. Collaborating with the Foundation Fighting Blindness and PreventionGenetics, we aim to make a meaningful impact on patients and healthcare providers, ultimately leading to improved outcomes."

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $915 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

About PreventionGenetics

Located in Marshfield, Wisconsin, PreventionGenetics was founded in 2004 and acquired in 2022 by global diagnostics leaders, Exact Sciences. PreventionGenetics is an accredited laboratory delivering high-quality clinical genetic testing at fair prices with exemplary service to patients, researchers and clinicians around the world. We provide tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes including the powerful and comprehensive whole genome sequencing test, PGnome® and whole exome sequencing test, PGxome® .

About InformedDNA

InformedDNA was founded in 2007 as the nation's first telehealth genetic counseling company. Since then, we have managed genomic health benefits for more than 150 million covered lives and have navigated hundreds of thousands of people to the right genomics-based testing, treatment or clinical trials. Our team of experienced, board-certified licensed genetics experts offers clinical risk assessments, genetic counseling via convenient virtual appointments, and genetic test facilitation. We partner with healthcare providers to guide patients through the complexities of genetic-driven healthcare. With an excellent NPS of 72, we are proud to make a difference for patients and their families. For more information, visit www.InformedDNA.com .

