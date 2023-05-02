Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Commercials Win Gold in the Hermes Creative Awards

Award-winning videos part of national "Naturally, Chiropractic" campaign

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new commercials from the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) have been named gold winners in the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards , one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world. The international competition honors the messengers and creators of the information revolution. More than 6,500 entries were received from organizations of all sizes from around the world.

"It's gratifying to be recognized by communications experts for our work," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of Foundation for Chiropractic Progress. "This award is a testament to our commitment to raise awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care."

The commercials are part of F4CP's "Naturally, Chiropractic" marketing campaign, which highlights the benefits of chiropractic care for individuals at every stage of life. Titled "Chiropractic Care for Older Adults" and "Chiropractic Care for Pregnancy," the videos explain how chiropractic care benefits senior citizens and pregnant women, allowing them to live active, pain-free lives.

"Our 'Naturally, Chiropractic' campaign highlights chiropractic care as "natural" in order to tap into consumers' appetite for all things organic, green and chemical-free," Dr. McAllister explained. "The campaign theme is based on how the solution to maximizing your health is 'naturally, chiropractic.'"

The tagline was guided by a Harris Poll conducted on behalf of F4CP. The consumer survey revealed that more than half (53%) of young adults (ages 18-32) would be more willing to choose a doctor of chiropractic (DC) for managing back pain instead of a medical doctor, such as a primary care doctor or an orthopedist. The survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults confirmed that younger Americans prefer drug-free and non-invasive approaches to manage back pain while avoiding risky, complicated and costly surgical procedures. Chiropractic care is not only safer, but research has repeatedly shown that patients of all ages who visit a DC have lower rates of opioid usage.

This is F4CP's first Hermes Creative Award. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization consisting of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production and freelance professionals.

AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing/branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media and pro bono.

To view "Chiropractic Care for Older Adults" click here.

To view "Chiropractic Care for Pregnancy," click here.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with over 32,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc or call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes / [email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress