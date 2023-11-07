Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Wins MarCom Gold Award for Second Consecutive Year

Award caps another award-winning year for F4CP with five awards won in 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, announced today it has been named a MarCom Gold Winner in the web-based video category for its :30 second commercial featuring professional soccer player, Olivia Athens, airing during the FIFA Women's World Cup. F4CP's winning submission shares how chiropractic care propelled Olivia throughout her life, notably extending into her professional career. The international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals received over 6,500 entries from around the world. In 2022, F4CP won a MarCom Gold in the special event category for its first-ever ChiroThon event.

"Teaming up with Olivia to share the benefits of chiropractic has been incredible," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP. "Her story is impactful, inspiring, and it showcases how chiropractic care helped guide her to being the successful athlete she is today. Winning a MarCom Gold for the second year in a row strengthens our passion to continue to educate the world about chiropractic care."

The commercial aired during the 9th FIFA Women's World Cup, which was also the first year that they expanded to 32 teams instead of 24 in previous years. The tournament enjoyed two billion viewers, breaking new records for the 2023 year.

In addition, the commercial showcasing Olivia's chiropractic story has aired on digital platforms, as well as national and satellite cable networks with secured spots on: ESPN, Fox Sports, Bein Sports and more.

The MarCom Gold Award caps another award-winning year for F4CP with five awards won in 2023. Earlier this year, F4CP announced it won the 40th Annual Healthcare Advertising Award, Hermes Creative Award, AVA Digital Award and Healthcare Digital Marketing Award.

In 2022, F4CP garnered accolades from MarCom Awards, Telly Awards, Viddy Awards and Digital Health Awards.

MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. AMCP is the industry's preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. The organization has judged over 300,000 entries since its formation in 1994. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, peer recognition from the creative industry. A list of winners can be found at www.marcomawards.com.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with nearly 35,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

Media contact: Amendola / Marcia Rhodes / [email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress