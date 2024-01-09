Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Kicks Off 2024 with HDM Gold Award for Olivia Athens Ad

News provided by

Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

09 Jan, 2024, 10:11 ET

Healthcare Digital Marketing gold is the 2nd award won for the Olivia Athens commercial

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, announced today it has won a gold in the annual Healthcare Digital Marketing (HDM) Awards. F4CP was recognized in the digital video ad category for its :30 second commercial featuring professional soccer athlete Olivia Athens, which was broadcast during the FIFA Women's World Cup. In November 2023, the same ad won a MarCom Gold.

F4CP's winning submission showcases how Olivia's well-being was positively impacted by chiropractic care, particularly in her athletic career.

"Olivia is the embodiment of resilience and peak performance, made possible by the transformative power of chiropractic," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP. "Her story showcases how chiropractic care propels athletes to soar higher, move stronger and rethink what's possible. It feels fantastic to capture a second win for this ad and I can think of no better way to begin the new year."

The commercial aired during the 9th FIFA Women's World Cup, which was also the first year that they expanded to 32 teams instead of 24 in previous years. The tournament enjoyed two billion viewers, breaking new records for 2023. 

To expand audience reach, the commercial showcasing Athens' chiropractic journey aired on digital platforms, as well as national and satellite cable networks with spots on: ESPN, Fox Sports, Bein Sports and more.

The HDM Award joins the ever-growing list of accolades F4CP has earned for its marketing campaigns. Past wins include the Healthcare Advertising Award, Hermes Creative Award, Viddy Awards, Telly Awards, Digital Health Awards and the AVA Digital Award, to name a few.

HDM received nearly 1,000 entries from healthcare and medical institutions nationwide. The awards are judged by a panel of esteemed healthcare marketers, creative directors and marketing professionals. Gold, silver and bronze awards were granted to healthcare organizations demonstrating outstanding innovation and effectiveness in their respective categories.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress
A not-for-profit organization with more than 35,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

Media contact: Amendola / Marcia Rhodes / [email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

