Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Honored with Top PR Industry Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) received an honorable mention recognition from Ragan's Health Care PR and Marketing Awards, one of the public relations industry's top honors, in the Community Outreach category for its Save Lives, Stop Opioid Abuse, Choose Chiropractic campaign.

Ragan's Health Care PR and Marketing Awards celebrates teams, organizations and agencies who have redefined the field with their groundbreaking work. The awards are presented by Ragan Communications, a leading provider of conferences and online training for PR, media relations, and corporate communications professionals. Ragan's news sites attract more than 700,000 global visitors monthly.

"Being named an honorable mention recipient by Ragan in this prestigious, highly competitive program is equivalent to a film receiving an Academy Award nomination," said F4CP's executive vice president, Sherry McAllister, DC. "It is a tremendous achievement for our nonprofit organization. As an honorable mention awardee, we join an impressive group of 2019 recipients, including the American Medical Association, American Gastroenterological Association, American Medical Informatics Association, Dignity Health, UC Davis Health, UC San Diego Department of Surgery and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital."

As part of its Save Lives, Stop Opioid Abuse, Choose Chiropractic educational campaign, the F4CP has issued more than 15 press releases, created several infographics and flyers, generated three opioid awareness toolkits, as well as two white papers: "Chiropractic: A Safer Strategy Than Opioids" and "Chiropractic: A Key to America's Opioid Exit Strategy," and two eBooks: "The Opioid Crisis for Athletes: A Case for Chiropractic Disrupting the Pain, Prescription, Addiction Cycle" and "As the Opioid Epidemic Rages On, Chiropractic is Recognized as Safer Option for Pain." These publications highlight recent evidence-based studies that support chiropractic care as a safe and effective approach to opioids for back pain.

The F4CP also created seven tip sheets for doctors of chiropractic (DC) to utilize in their offices. These tip sheets help DCs educate their patients on the opioid epidemic and provide "tips" on how they can work with their medical providers and DCs to avoid becoming addicted to prescription painkillers.

"F4CP set themselves apart from an outstanding field of applicants. Their work was exceptional and displayed their innovative strategies for achieving success. Congratulations, F4CP. We look forward to your continued success," said Brendan Gannon, marketing manager for Awards Programs at Ragan Communications.

"While the opioid epidemic continues unabated, the F4CP remains steadfast in its mission to educate more of the U.S. population of the addictive nature of opioids and more importantly, the availability of drug-free approaches to managing chronic back pain," said Dr. McAllister. "The Ragan award is further validation of the important work we are doing and we are thrilled to share this recognition with our board and our 27,000 members."

