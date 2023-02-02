Foundation for Chiropractic Progress' Podcast Wins Gold in the AVA Digital Awards

"Adjusted Reality" is in the top 25% of podcasts on Buzzsprout

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Adjusted Reality," a podcast from the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), has been named a gold winner in the 2023 AVA Digital Awards . This competition recognizes outstanding achievements by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of digital communications.

"It's a thrill to be recognized by communications professionals for our work on 'Adjusted Reality,'" said F4CP chair Kent Greenawalt. "Even though it's only two years old, the podcast has become an essential part of the Foundation's efforts to spread the word about the benefits of chiropractic care."

The podcast discusses health and wellness approaches for anyone searching for ways to enhance their quality of life. Dr. McAllister (the host of Adjusted Reality) speaks with professional athletes, celebrities, healthcare professionals, wellness experts and influencers about their experiences with living sustainable and healthy lifestyles.

Heading into its fifth season, "Adjusted Reality," trusted by the adjusted, has continued to grow in listenership and engagement since it launched in 2021, despite a highly competitive podcast landscape of more than three million active programs. The podcast's episode downloads last year from 50 different nations totaled thousands, a nearly 40% increase over the year prior when it won a Digital Health Award. Today, "Adjusted Reality" is in the top 25% of all Buzzsprout podcasts globally.

"Adjusted Reality" is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcast and Stitcher. Visit https://adjustedreality.buzzsprout.com/ and subscribe to "Adjusted Reality" to learn more about optimizing health in a fun relatable way.

AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, which consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations and freelance professionals. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with nearly 32,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain man. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc or call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

